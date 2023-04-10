Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear choked up as he revealed his close friend died in the Louisville shooting at a downtown bank

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks near a mass shooting in downtown Louisville. Luke Sharrett/Getty Images

Four people died and 8 were injured after a shooter opened fire at a bank Monday in Louisville.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said that one of his close friends was among the victims.

Beshear also said he ran his campaign out of the bank and knew everyone who worked there.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear choked back tears at a news conference as he revealed that one of his close friends was a victim of the mass shooting in Louisville.

"This is awful," Beshear said to reporters Monday morning, as he got emotional. "I have a very close friend that didn't make it today."

Beshear said this morning that a second close friend had also died, but he corrected himself at another news conference Monday afternoon. He said he had been mistaken, and clarified that one of his close friends died and two of his close friends were injured inside the bank, with one in critical condition.

A 23-year-old shooter opened fire inside the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky on Monday morning, police said.

Louisville Metro Police have confirmed that 4 people were killed and 9 others were injured. Three of the injured, including a police officer, are in critical condition, a doctor at the hospital said at this afternoon's news conference.

The shooter — who police say was a current or former employee of the bank — also died, though it's not clear how.

Beshear also said he had run his 2014 attorney general campaign out of the bank building, and that he knows everyone who works there, adding "That's my bank."

"Our bodies and our minds are not meant to go through these types of tragedies," Beshear said, as he urged the local community to support each other in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Harrowing video shows Louisville police officers running through the streets yelling "active shooter at the bank!" and ordering people to flee their cars as gunshots rang out in the background.

In the video, officers run through traffic, urging cars and civilians to drive away as multiple gunshots are heard.

