Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he lost one of his closest friends in Louisville shooting

Ukrayinska Pravda

The Russian Federation continues to suffer considerable losses on the Donetsk front, in particular near Marinka and Avdiivka, to no avail. Source: This was revealed in the latest intelligence update by the UK Ministry of Defence, reports European Pravda As stated in the report, over the last seven days, Russia has likely increased its armoured assaults around the Donetsk Oblast town of Mariinka, 20 kilometres south-west of the city of Donetsk.