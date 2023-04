ABC News

Donald Trump's attorney Jim Trusty said Sunday he expects the legal team representing the former president in New York City to seek to dismiss his recent indictment over hush money payments. "I think there's going to be some very well-placed motions to dismiss based on the legal frailties of this kind of, you know, mental gymnastics indictment that [Manhattan District Attorney] Alvin Bragg is trying to piece together," Trusty told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl. Pressed by Karl on whether to also expect motions to request a change of venue following Trump claiming on social media that neighboring Staten Island would be a "very fair and secure location for the trial," Trusty said seeking to dismiss the case takes precedence.