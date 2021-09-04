Kentucky governor calls special session on handling COVID-19

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a media briefing about the COVID-19 pandemic at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Beshear announced Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, that he's calling the Republican-led legislature into a special session to shape pandemic policies as Kentucky struggles with a record surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BRUCE SCHREINER
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear announced Saturday that he's calling the state's Republican-led legislature into a special session to shape pandemic policies as Kentucky struggles with a record surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The return of lawmakers to the state Capitol starts Tuesday and marks a dramatic power shift in coronavirus-related policymaking in the Bluegrass State following a landmark court ruling. Since the pandemic hit Kentucky, the governor mostly acted unilaterally in setting statewide virus policies, but the state Supreme Court shifted those decisions to the legislature.

“Now, that burden will fall in large part on the General Assembly," Beshear said Saturday. "It will have to carry much of that weight to confront unpopular choices and to make decisions that balance many things, including the lives and the possible deaths of our citizens.”

Beshear wielded sole authority to call lawmakers into special session and to set the agenda. At a news conference Saturday, he outlined pandemic-related issues he wants lawmakers to consider, including policies on mask-wearing and school schedules amid growing school closures brought on by virus outbreaks. But GOP supermajorities in both chambers will decide what measures ultimately pass.

Lawmakers will be asked to extend the pandemic-related state of emergency until mid-January, when the legislature would be back in regular session, Beshear said. They will be asked to review his virus-related executive orders and other actions by his administration, the governor said.

On the issue of masks, the governor said his call will “ask them to determine my ability to require masking in certain situations, depending on where the pandemic goes and how bad any area is.”

He also asked them to provide more scheduling flexibility for schools, as many districts have had to pause in-person learning because of virus outbreaks. And lawmakers will be asked to appropriate leftover federal pandemic aid to “further the fight” against the coronavirus.

Key GOP lawmakers have signaled their preference for policies favoring local decision-making over statewide mandates in response to the virus surge fueled by the fast-spreading delta variant.

More than 7,840 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19, include 69 deaths announced on Thursday and Friday. The delta variant has put record numbers of virus patients in Kentucky hospitals, including in intensive care units and on ventilators. The state reported Friday that nearly 90% of ICU beds statewide were occupied by patients.

Various emergency measures issued by Beshear are set to expire as a result of the landmark court decision issued two weeks ago. Lawmakers will decide whether to extend, alter or discontinue each emergency order, and they are expected to put their own stamp on the state's response to COVID-19.

Throughout the pandemic, Republican lawmakers watched from the sidelines as Beshear waged an aggressive response that included statewide mask mandates and strict limits on gatherings. Republicans criticized the governor for what they viewed as overly broad and stringent restrictions on Kentuckians. The governor lifted most of his virus-related restrictions in June.

The state Supreme Court recently shifted those virus-related decisions to the legislature. The court cleared the way for new laws to limit the governor’s emergency powers, which he used to impose virus restrictions. The justices said a lower court wrongly blocked the GOP-backed measures.

Since the ruling, Beshear has been negotiating with lawmakers in anticipation of calling them into special session.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

    U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday, Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit New York City, where two airliners destroyed the World Trade Center and killed 2,753 people; the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, where a third airliner crashed; and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where passengers forced down a fourth aircraft believed to have been headed to the U.S. Capitol or White House. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff will travel to Shanksville for a separate event, then join the Bidens at the Pentagon, the White House said.

  • Canada opposition chief, leading in election race, under fire over gun control

    The head of Canada's opposition Conservative Party, who has a chance of beating Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in an election, on Saturday pushed back against charges he plans to weaken gun controls, an issue that could prove costly. Conservative leader Erin O'Toole has been pressed repeatedly this week over his campaign promise to overturn a 2020 ban on weapons such as the AR-15, used by a gunman to kill 26 adults and children in the U.S. 2012 Sandy Hook massacre. O'Toole declined to answer the questions directly, noting he plans to keep a separate 1977 ban on assault rifles.

  • Gov. Beshear calls Kentucky congress into special session to discuss COVID-19 measures

    Gov. Beshear calls Kentucky congress into special session to discuss COVID-19 measures

  • ‘Will Levis for Heisman!’ Former Kentucky players excited about new-look offense.

    Several former Wildcats weighed in on Twitter during Saturday’s season-opening offensive explosion.

  • We’ve solved the 49ers punt return problem

    We solved (read: not actually solved) the #49ers punt return problem with science (read: not actually science).

  • Fifteen employees of Miami school system die from coronavirus in 10 days

    School began again on 23 August, unconfirmed if staff contracted virus before classes started

  • Suspect in fatal Chase Bank stabbing held without bail, has history of violent attacks, prosecutor says

    A man charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Chase Bank employee who was trying to assist him inside a Near North Side branch was denied bail in court Saturday. Cook County Judge John Lyke Jr. ordered Jawaun Westbrooks, a 35-year-old homeless man from Chicago, to remain in custody following the slaying of 24-year-old Jessica Vilaythong Wednesday morning at the 600 N. ...

  • Texas Judge Sides With Abortion Providers Fighting Six-Week Ban

    Ilana Panich-Linsman/ReutersA judge in Texas handed a minor victory to Planned Parenthood late Friday in the organization’s fight against the state’s ban on abortions beyond six weeks of pregnancy.Judge Maya Guerra Gamble issued a temporary restraining order against Texas Right to Life, an anti-abortion organization, prohibiting it from enforcing the new six-week ban, which empowers private citizens to sue those who carry out or assist in abortion procedures for up to $10,000. The judge ruled th

  • Florida COVID update: 17,506 new cases and fewer patients in the hospital

    Florida reported 17,506 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Friday to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.

  • Which states' lawmakers have said they might copy Texas' abortion law

    In the wake of a severe new abortion law in Texas, some state lawmakers have said they will attempt to mimic the near-total abortion ban. Texas' law makes most abortions illegal after six weeks of pregnancy and encourages anyone to sue a person they believe is providing an abortion or assisting someone in getting an abortion after six weeks. Although the law is being challenged -- and although similar laws have been ruled unconstitutional following Supreme Court precedent -- the Supreme Court rejected abortion providers' call for an emergency injunction to block the law while courts hear the case.

  • Legislation proposed by Colorado Congressman in wake of Elijah McClain’s death would limit ketamine use nationwide

    More than two years after the death of Elijah McClain, three officers and two paramedics face charges after a grand jury investigation into the 23-year-old’s death.

  • Witness testifies R. Kelly paid $200,000 to settle STD suit

    R. Kelly paid $200,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by a woman who accused him of giving her herpes two decades ago without disclosing he had it, the woman testified on Friday at the R&B singer's sex-trafficking trial. The woman — testifying during the trial's third week without using her full real name — told a New York City jury she was 27 when she met Kelly through a mutual friend in 2001. It was the second time this week that jurors have heard testimony alleging Kelly gave a sex partner herpes — part of a case accusing him of leading a criminal enterprise that sexually exploited women, girls and even boys during a 30-year career highlighted by his anthem “I Believe I Can Fly.”

  • I'm an Ob-Gyn, and Texas' Anti-Abortion Law Makes Even Less Sense Than You Think

    We can’t discuss a patients’ care with their loved ones, but now complete strangers are supposed to get involved?

  • How to make air conditioning less of an environmental nightmare

    As the world heats up so does the demand for air conditioning, which itself is a contributor to the climate crisis Air conditioners use more electricity than any home appliance and leak potent greenhouse gases. Photograph: AKP Photos/Alamy At first glance, the 32 panels on top of a grocery store in Stockton, Calfornia look like solar panels. But this installation is designed not to harness the sun, but to defy it. Coated with a film technology that reflects radiation from the sun, the panels – a

  • The hospitalization rate among teens who are unvaccinated is 10 times higher than teens who are vaccinated, new CDC data shows

    The data indicates that the coronavirus vaccines "were highly effective at preventing serious COVID-19 illness" - even against the Delta variant.

  • Coast Guard responds to oil spill in Gulf after Hurricane Ida

    The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating a 14-mile long oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida, Bloomberg reports. The big picture: The spill appears to be coming from a source underwater at an offshore drilling lease about two miles south of Port Fourchon, a key oil industry hub and staging area, the Associated Press reports. The growing slick doesn't appear to have reached the Louisiana shoreline.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Su

  • SAmerican coaches protest European clubs blocking players

    Coaches of South American national teams protested on Saturday against European clubs that pressured their players into skipping three rounds of World Cup qualifiers this month. Brazil's Tite, Argentina's Lionel Scaloni, Colombia's Reinaldo Rueda and Chile's Martin Lasarte want FIFA to resolve the problem before another three rounds of the 10-team round robin scheduled in October.

  • Red Sox prospect Triston Casas hits three home runs in epic doubleheader

    Red Sox prospect Triston Casas put his impressive power on full display Friday night by hitting three home runs in Double-A Portland's doubleheader.

  • The Idaho Way: Idaho speeds toward public health crisis, with no brakes from Gov. Little

    The Idaho Way is a weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region brought to you by the opinion editor of the Idaho Statesman.

  • Republicans keen on hammering Biden on inflation as the White House projects hike

    Republicans will most likely keep using inflation as a battle line, while political strategists see it just as a talking point.