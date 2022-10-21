Kentucky governor hopeful faces charges after allegedly chasing nephew’s truck

A Republican candidate for governor in Kentucky is facing charges after allegedly chasing a nephew in his pickup, the Louisville Courier Journal reported on Thursday.

Eric Deters, a suspended lawyer, reportedly chased his nephew’s truck through a family farm on Oct. 3, getting as close as two feet to the truck.

The chase occurred after the boy allegedly gave Deters the middle finger. Deters’s nephew called his father, who ultimately called the police, per the Courier Journal.

The gubernatorial candidate reportedly told police his nephew was “lucky he didn’t get his — kicked” and that he wanted to “scare the —- out of” him.

Deters was also accused of sending several harassing voicemails and texts to his brother and sister-in-law, which questioned his brother’s and nephew’s sexuality and threatened to “kick his —” if his nephew flipped him off again, the Courier Journal reported.

The brother also said that Deters was not allowed to be on the family farm where he chased his nephew.

Deters is charged with one count of menacing, two counts of harassing communications and third-degree criminal trespassing.

Asked for comment by the Courier Journal, he responded with an Oct. 7 video from his YouTube series “Bulldog Show” titled “I Don’t Take Crap From Punks or Anyone!”

Deters was also charged last year with carrying a concealed deadly weapon after security reportedly found a loaded pistol in his carry-on luggage at the Cincinnati airport.

He is running to challenge Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in next year’s election.

