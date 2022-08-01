Kentucky governor says 30 dead, hundreds unaccounted for after flooding

Reuters

Vadim Bakatin, a liberal politician who briefly headed the Soviet KGB in the months leading up to the collapse of the USSR, has died at the age of 84, Russian state media said on Monday. Bakatin was appointed by Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to head the security service after its previous boss, Vladimir Kryuchkov, played a leading role in a failed coup against Gorbachev in August 1991. In a televised encounter with a former dissident, broadcast several weeks later, Bakatin said he had already found a security police dossier on his grandfather, who was executed under Josef Stalin in 1937 after being denounced by an informer.