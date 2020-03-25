Kentucky governor says young adult who attended 'coronavirus party' is now infected

A person who attended a "coronavirus party" in Kentucky has tested positive for the virus, Gov. Andy Beshear (D) announced Tuesday.

The party was held in defiance of the state's guidance to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, Beshear said during a press conference. The attendees were in their 20s and went to the party "thinking they were invincible," Beshear said. "This is one that makes me mad. We have to be much better than that."

Not all Kentucky elected officials were so polite.









And now, a message from the Mayor of Walton, KY pic.twitter.com/hndDSihwsD — Bill Weir (@BillWeirCNN) March 25, 2020

While COVID-19 hits people over 60 and those with underlying health issues the hardest, anyone can be infected; last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that up to 20 percent of people hospitalized in the U.S. with COVID-19 are between the ages of 20 and 44.

Beshear said that in Kentucky and across the United States, "we are battling for the health and even the lives of our parents and grandparents. And don't be so callous as to intentionally go to something and expose yourself to something that can kill other people." As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 163 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

