Kentucky governor signs bipartisan bill expanding voting access

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) on Wednesday signed a bipartisan bill that expands voting access in the state.

Why it matters: The legislation, passed by the GOP-controlled legislature, comes as Republicans in other states push for more voting restrictions. Last month, Georgia became the first battleground state to pass a law curbing voting access.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Details: The Kentucky law establishes three days of in-person early voting.

  • It also keeps in place some of the emergency features implemented due to the pandemic, including an online portal for absentee ballot registration, absentee drop boxes and voting centers where residents from any precinct can vote.

  • It establishes a process to cure deficient absentee ballots and requires a gradual switch to equipment that can process paper ballots.

  • The law gives state officials more authority to remove individuals from voter rolls if they have moved away and registered to vote in another state. And it prohibits and penalizes ballot harvesting, among other provisions.

Yes, but: "Kentucky already has some of the most restrictive voting laws in the country," the Lexington Herald Leader notes.

What they're saying: “I firmly believe that we should be making it easier for Kentuckians to vote and participate in the democratic process,” Beshear said in a statement. “This new law represents important first steps to preserve and protect every individual’s right to make their voice heard.”

  • Beshear also said that while he wanted more in the bill, the legislation is a "win for Kentucky."

  • "While some states have stepped in a different direction, I'm really proud of Kentucky."

  • Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, a Republican, added, "While other states are caught up in partisan division, Kentucky is leading the nation in making it both easier to vote and harder to cheat."

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Kentucky Makes It Easier To Vote As Other GOP States Push To Restrict Ballot Access

    A bill enhancing voter rights, approved by Kentucky's Republican-controlled General Assembly, was signed into law by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

  • Texas investigating 3 reports of abuse at federal facility for migrant teens, governor says

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said Wednesday evening that state child welfare officials have received three reports of neglect and abuse at a San Antonio coliseum being used by the federal government to house more than 1,300 migrant teens who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border. "This facility should shut down immediately," Abbott said at a hastily arranged news conference outside San Antonio's Freeman Expo Center. "The children should be moved to better staffed and better secured locations." Abbott said he did not have many details about the alleged abuse, reported early Wednesday, but he believes the reports came from somebody who had been inside the facility. One of the allegations included sexual abuse, he said, and he also heard reports of children not eating and not being separated after testing positive for COVID-19. Abbott, a frequent critic of President Biden's border policies, acknowledged he had not yet been inside the coliseum. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which is overseeing the temporary migrant facility, said it can't comment on any specific cases but "has a zero-tolerance policy for all forms of sexual abuse, sexual harassment, and inappropriate sexual behavior." Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores (D), who has been inside the facility as both an elected official and volunteer, disputed Abbott's characterization. "What I saw when I went in there on several occasions, it was well-staffed, the children are very happy and very excited to be here," she said after Abbott left. "This is not a political issue. This is about children who deserve protection from adults." She and Abbott toured the facility after he spoke to reporters, Clay-Flores said, and "I wish the governor had done his tour before the press conference when he politicized children." The Biden administration has opened at least eight temporary facilities in Texas to house the unusually large number of unaccompanied minors arriving in the seasonal flow of migrants to the border. "To staff its emergency sites, HHS waived regulations that normally apply to its permanent facilities, including bypassing FBI fingerprint background checks for all caregivers," The Associated Press reports. "There is no information to suggest any staff member is accused of assaulting a child." "Vulnerable children are often victims of sexual assault," The Texas Tribune reports. "In Texas, children kept in foster care and state-run juvenile lockups often report sexual assault, as well, without the governor's immediate intervention." More stories from theweek.comAlabama secretary of state admits affair, denies calling Black people 'the coloreds,' drops Senate bidGeorgia's GOP lieutenant governor says Rudy Giuliani's false voter fraud claims triggered voting restrictionsThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers

  • Georgia gov.: 'Little guy getting screwed' by MLB after erroneous claims by White House

    Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says hardworking Georgians are outraged by President Biden, Major League Baseball and corporate CEOs hurting the state over a voting bill they have 'no idea about.'

  • Republicans Embrace 'Cancel Culture,' Cancel Coke, Baseball and Democracy

    I’m against cancel culture.

  • As in Georgia, Texas Democrats look to mobilize businesses against voting restrictions

    With new voting restrictions making their way through the Texas Legislature, Democrats in the state are seeking to replicate the pressure campaign waged by activists and businesses in Georgia to stop the measures from becoming law.

  • Matt Gaetz to speak at women's conference at Trump golf club amid sex trafficking probe

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who is currently under federal investigation for possible sex trafficking, is set to speak at a conservative women's conference at former President Trump's Miami golf course on Friday.What's happening: The Women for America First group will host Gaetz at Trump National Doral golf course, in addition to fellow Florida GOP Reps. Byron Donalds and Kat Cammack. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) will also be in attendance, per the Washington Post.Gaetz tweeted on Tuesday, "Thank you to 'Women for America First' for the invitation to share my vision for our great nation."The state of play: Gaetz has denied allegations of being sexually involved with a 17-year-old, telling Axios in an interview last month that the investigation is "rooted in an extortion effort against my family for $25 million."He is also facing accusations of using campaign cash to pay for unauthorized travel expenses and sharing nude photos of a woman he'd slept with to other lawmakers on the floor of the House.Amy Kremer, chair of the pro-Trump nonprofit Women for America First, told the Washington Post in a statement. "We know firsthand what it is like to be treated unfairly by the main stream media." She defended Gaetz as "innocent until proven guilty."Driving the news: Trump issued his first statement on the Gaetz controversy on Wednesday, writing, "Congressman Matt Gaetz has never asked me for a pardon. It must also be remembered that he has totally denied the accusations against him." Rep Matt Gaetz has been a fearless leader in DC. Few members of Congress have been more willing than Matt to stand up & fight on behalf of President Trump & his America First Agenda.We are honored to have @RepMattGaetz speak at the #SaveAmericaSummit! https://t.co/zt4wLYoIFK pic.twitter.com/xOzNqlvsj6— Women for America First 🇺🇸 (@america1stwomen) April 6, 2021 Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Florida Congressman Alcee Hastings Dead at 84 After Battle With Cancer

    U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, the longest-serving member of Florida’s delegation to Washington, D.C., died Tuesday morning at age 84 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, the Sun Sentinel reports.

  • UK offers $59 million to help Hong Kong migrants settle down

    The British government said Thursday it is setting up a 43 million pound ($59 million) fund to help migrants from Hong Kong settle in the country as they escape increasing political repression in the former colony. The offer extends to holders of British National (Overseas) passports who have been offered special visas, opening a path to work, residency and eventual citizenship to up to 5 million of Hong Kong’s 7.4 million people. China has sharply criticized what it labels British abuse of the passports, saying it will no longer recognize them as travel documents or as a form of identification.

  • Late night hosts roll their eyes at the GOP's feint to cancel Coke, Mitch McConnell's corporate cash hypocrisy

    "I read that 40 percent of adults in the U.S. have been vaccinated, so now when you see someone without a mask it's a fun game of vaccinated or idiot?" Jimmy Fallon joked on Tuesday's Tonight Show. The Texas Rangers had 38,000 fans at their season opener, he added. "When they walked in, all the fans got a Dr. Fauci bobblehead that only shook its head no. It was a strange game, it was the first time umpires were trying to get themselves thrown out." Meanwhile, "in response to Coca-Cola opposing Georgia's news restrictive voting law, President Trump has told his supporters to boycott the company — but check out this picture taken in his office yesterday," Fallon said. "Yeah, see it? He has a bottle of Coke on his desk. But don't worry, Trump fixed it by taking out a Sharpie and writing 'Pepsi.'" The Late Show offered up Shasta's cola as the laissez-faire "protest beverage of choice." Republicans have "dubbed Coca-Cola 'Woke-a-Cola,' and they say they'll drink Pepsi instead," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. "They were gonna go with RC Cola, until they discovered it stands for Radical Communism: The Flavor Belongs to the Proletariat." The Republican "leading the charge against these businesses" isn't really Trump but rather Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), who "threatened punitive legislative action against the protesting corporations," Colbert said. "Yes, corporations, Mitch McConnell wants you to 'stay out of politics.' Which is why I'm sure, any day now, he's gonna return the $4.3 million he's accepted from corporations in the last five years." McConnell later clarified he's "not talking about political contributions." But "cash isn't the only way McConnell's being a hypocrite here," Colbert said, playing a 2013 clip of McConnell saying "every corporation in America should be free to participate in the political process." "I'd call that a self-own," he said, "but he's already 100 percent owned by corporations." "Our former president popped up on Newsmax today, where he encouraged his MAGA-heads to boycott baseball and warned against woke-ness," said Jimmy Kimmel, who pointed out Trump's hidden Coke bottle on Monday's Kimmel Live. "This is the move: Now that things are going well, they can't possibly credit Joe Biden for turning the country around, so Trump and Co. like to say someone else must be running the country." You can watch that, plus a new Ken Burns mockumentary, below. More stories from theweek.comAlabama secretary of state admits affair, denies calling Black people 'the coloreds,' drops Senate bidGeorgia's GOP lieutenant governor says Rudy Giuliani's false voter fraud claims triggered voting restrictionsThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers

  • List of universities requiring vaccines grows and so does pushback

    The list of universities requiring vaccinations to return to campus in the fall is growing longer by the day. Why it matters: With the mandates, universities are going where most corporations have not. The political and legal blowback is already taking shape.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe requirements will help ensure a full return to normal, which has huge financial upside for the colleges — and the workers and businesses that depend on them — that were pummeled during the pandemic year. What they’re saying: “If you’re a residential college, some of those have taken big hits because they have dormitories to maintain and they haven’t collected any revenue from them,” Sandy Baum, a nonresident senior fellow at the Urban Institute, tells Axios.What’s going on: Brown University is the latest to mandate a vaccine for students and faculty in the fall — joining Cornell, Nova Southeastern Florida and others.New Jersey-based public university Rutgers was among the first to announce it would require shots for students, though not for faculty and staff.Rutgers says “data clearly reflects that students have a 60% to 70% higher positivity rate than faculty and staff. This is to be expected since they are highly mobile and highly interactive,” per a statement. Another caveat: Universities say students with religious or medical reasons can be exempt — a process that may be a logistical and legal nightmare, education trade group American Council on Education warns.“Legally and respectfully” managing these requests “will require administrative attention and risk vocal challenges ... likely amplified on social media,” the group says in a recent brief.Even if mandates ultimately become permissible in schools and workplaces, policymakers will likely consider whether mandates are “the most effective means in accomplishing this goal” of mass vaccinations, a Wednesday policy brief from the Kaiser Family Foundation says. Background: Colleges have historically required vaccines for other viruses.The big picture: Other universities are encouraging students to get vaccinated, even with incentives, but have stopped short of a mandate, saying there is an equity benefit to not excluding all those who can’t or decide not to receive a shot.Arizona University has been vocal in having maintained a low positivity rate of 0.31% and will not mandate student vaccinations. University of Florida partnered with the state to secure mass vaccination plans for any student who wants one. Some lawmakers are pushing back on mandates overall, including for schools. Some states are considering legislation that would prohibit entities like schools and private businesses from conditioning attendance or services on receipt of the COVID-19 vaccine, per KFF. One New Jersey assemblywoman plans to introduce legislation to prevent Rutgers from mandating students to getting the vaccine by the fall, Patch reports.The next flashpoint: How students will prove they are vaccinated as “vaccine passports” stir up political feuds.States like Texas and Florida are banning them — with potential implications for colleges based there. NIAID’s Anthony Fauci said this week the federal government won’t mandate vaccine passports.Florida-based Nova Southeastern — which has a vaccination center onsite — tells Axios it’s still figuring out a verification system for people inoculated elsewhere.Northeastern says an announcement on how students will prove their status is coming soon. Cornell has set up a “proof of vaccination” portal.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Pharrell wants federal probe into police shooting of cousin

    Grammy award-winning musician Pharrell Williams has called for a federal investigation into the fatal police shooting of his cousin along the Virginia coast. Williams made the call in an Instagram post on Monday after attending his cousin's funeral in Virginia Beach, where Williams grew up. Respectfully, I am calling for a Federal investigation.

  • Brazil confirms first case of South African variant, makes room for soaring COVID-19 deaths

    Brazil has recorded its first confirmed case of the highly contagious coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa, a fresh danger sign for a country already ravaged by the world's worst daily death toll and scrambling to make space for burials. Sao Paulo, the country's biggest city, on Wednesday said it would begin opening some 600 new graves per day, well beyond the record of 426 burials in a day on March 30. The detection of the South African variant adds to concerns that a brutal COVID-19 wave battering Brazil may keep breaking grim records for weeks to come.

  • California's Pacific Gas & Electric charged in 2019 wildfire

    A California prosecutor filed 33 criminal charges Tuesday accusing troubled Pacific Gas & Electric of inadvertently injuring six firefighters and endangering public health with smoke and ash in a 2019 fire blamed on its equipment. The nation's largest utility denied that it committed any crimes even as it accepted that its transmission line sparked the blaze. The Sonoma County district attorney charged the utility with five felony and 28 misdemeanor counts in the October 2019 Kincade Fire north of San Francisco, including recklessly causing a fire that seriously injured six firefighters.

  • Arkansas becomes first U.S. state to ban treatments for transgender youth

    Arkansas on Tuesday became the first U.S. state to ban certain types of treatment to transgender youth, overriding a veto by Governor Asa Hutchinson and inviting lawsuits from civil rights groups that have vowed to stop it. The law threatens any healthcare professional who provides puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones or gender-affirming surgery to minors with losing their medical license and opens them up to lawsuits from patients who later regret their procedures. The healthcare bills are among dozens of others introduced across the country that would limit transgender rights in what critics have called unconstitutional attempts to animate the right wing in the U.S. culture war.

  • Today Show Anchors Get the COVID-19 Vaccine on Air: 'What a Privilege,' Says Savannah Guthrie

    Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer and Jenna Bush Hager all received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine live on air Wednesday at N.Y.C.'s Rockefeller Plaza

  • A suspected Capitol rioter Googled what countries let people buy citizenships, prosecutors say - suggesting he thought of fleeing the US before his arrest

    Christopher Joseph Quaglin was arrested Wednesday in connection to the Capitol riot. He is accused of assaulting multiple officers during the riot.

  • Los Angeles Police Department accused of racial profiling

    A Black man who was wrongly arrested is now speaking out. ABC News’ Trevor Ault has the video.

  • Nightly Notable: Russell Westbrook | Apr. 7th

    Russell Westbrook scores 23 points with 15 assists and 14 rebounds in a road win over the Magic.

  • Pregnant mom shot and killed while going to Easter celebration, Texas family says

    “I said, ‘Oh, Lord, please don’t take her.’ But she was already gone by the time they told me.”

  • Trump endorses Mo Brooks among Alabama GOP Senate contenders

    Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Rep. Mo Brooks over any other Republican contenders in Alabama's 2022 Senate race, siding with the conservative firebrand who whipped up the crowd before the Capitol riot in January. Trump announced his support in a statement shared by the Brooks campaign for the seat being vacated by six-term Sen. Richard Shelby. The former president's backing is an important prize ahead of next year's all-important GOP primary in a state where Trump won 62% of the vote in 2020.