Kentucky Groundhog Dies On Groundhog Day: 'He Will Forever Be In Our Hearts'

A groundhog in Kentucky died on Groundhog Dog just days after delivering an “early prediction” ahead of the holiday, according to a wildlife rehabilitation center based in the state.

Second Chances Wildlife Center wrote that Major, who lived at the center, “sadly, and most ironically” died peacefully overnight on “his day.”

The center, which is based in Mount Washington, Kentucky, noted that Major’s death was due to his age (he was nearly 10 years old) along with heart issues.

“He was full of amazing energy up until the end. He will forever be in our hearts,” the center wrote in a Facebook post Friday.

“It’s a sad day for us at the Center, especially for those who have been with us his whole life. We know you are sad too. Hugs to all of our friends. Know that he is at peace eating treats, walking about, and ringing all the bells.”

Major predicted an early spring – much like Punxsutawney Phil this year – and passed his prediction duties to Josie Burrow, another groundhog at the center who made her Groundhog Day debut Friday, the Lexington Herald Ledger noted.

“Since he was passing the torch to Josie, he told her what to say. She was a bit nervous on what to do so of course Major took care of things,” the center wrote of Josie, who is named after Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

“He rang and rang his bells to get out of his enclosure. When we let him out, he went straight to Josie to coach her. Great teamwork.”

Major was the star of a number of sweet “Major Monday” posts on the center’s Facebook page including clips of him eating a banana slice, playing with bells and taking a nap.

Brigette Brouillard, founder and executive director of the center, told Lexington’s WLEX that Major was a baby when he first arrived at Second Chances before spending the Groundhog Day holiday predicting whether there’d be an early spring or a long winter.

“Major owned his day like no other. It’s so in his character. We will always remember you, Major. We will listen for your bells. 💜🌈💜,” the center wrote on Facebook.

