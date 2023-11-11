Kentucky high school football playoff pairings set for state quarterfinals in each class

Kentucky’s high school football playoffs move on to the third round next Friday — regional championship week — as the state finals at Kroger Field in Lexington begin to appear on the horizon for all the remaining contenders.

Eight teams continue in the fight for a trophy in each of the commonwealth’s six classes.

Two regional champions will be decided in the west and two in the east in the next round, setting up state semifinals in each class the following week.

The state championships will play out in Lexington Dec. 1-2 at Kroger Field.

Below are the pairings for next week’s third round, with kickoff times still to be determined.

West region finals: No. 11 Ludlow (8-4) at No. 1 Kentucky Country Day (10-2); No. 10 Newport Central Catholic (8-4) at No. 2 Campbellsville (10-1).

East region finals: No. 9 Middlesboro (9-2) at No. 3 Pikeville (9-2); No. 6 Raceland (9-3) at No. 5 Sayre (12-0).

West region finals: No. 5 Green County (10-2) at No. 1 Owensboro Catholic (12-0); No. 3 Lexington Christian (11-1) at No. 2 Mayfield (10-1).

East region finals: No. 20 Martin County (7-5) at No. 4 Beechwood (11-1); No. 8 Shelby Valley (9-3) at No. 6 Somerset (9-3).

University of Kentucky commit Cutter Boley and Lexington Christian Academy are still in the fight for a state championship in Class 2A. Next up for the Eagles is a visit to perennial power Mayfield.

West region finals: No. 16 Central (7-5) at No. 1 Christian Academy-Louisville (11-1); No. 5 Union County (11-1) at No. 2 Hart County (12-0).

East region finals: No. 14 East Carter (9-2) at No. 3 Bell County (11-1); No. 9 Lexington Catholic (8-4) at No. 7 Rockcastle County (11-1).

West region finals: No. 21 Bardstown (8-4) at No. 2 Franklin County (12-0); No. 17 Spencer County (7-5) at No. 5 Paducah Tilghman (12-0).

East region finals: No. 8 Johnson Central (9-3) at No. 1 Covington Catholic (12-0); No. 4 Corbin (12-0) at No. 3 Boyle County (12-0).

West region finals: No. 8 Owensboro (8-4) at No. 7 Atherton (11-1); No. 24 Fairdale (7-5) at No. 4 Bowling Green (9-3).

East region finals: No. 14 North Laurel (8-4) at No. 1 Highlands (11-1); No. 9 Cooper (11-2) at No. 6 Southwestern (9-3).

West region finals: No. 16 Central Hardin (7-5) at No. 5 Ballard (9-3); No. 21 McCracken County (6-6) at No. 4 Trinity (9-3).

East region finals: No. 7 Ryle (8-4) at No. 6 Bryan Station (9-3); No. 9 Frederick Douglass (7-4) at No. 1 Male (11-1).

