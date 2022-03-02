Kentucky hospital manager admits stealing and selling more than $700,000 in supplies

A former employee of a hospital in northeastern Kentucky admitted stealing more than $700,000 worth of medical and office supplies from the facility and re-selling the merchandise online, according to court records.

Lashea Nicole Hudnall, 36, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Ashland to one charge of mail fraud, based on receiving hundreds of payments electronically, according to court records.

Hudnall was director of materials management for Three Rivers Medical Center in Louisa. In that role, she was in a position to order supplies for the hospital, according to the court record.

Hudnall acknowledged in her plea agreement that between January 2014 and August 2019, she took medical supplies such as harmonic scalpels and shears and office equipment that included colored ink printer cartridges and sold them on platforms such as eBay and Mercari.

Hudnall sold items to buyers in the U.S. and China. She stole and re-sold at least $781,699 worth of supplies, according to court documents.

Hudnall is scheduled to be sentenced in June. The maximum sentence would be 20 years in prison.