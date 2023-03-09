Kentucky inmate dies after he was found unconscious in jail. Police investigating

Kentucky State Police are investigating after someone incarcerated at the Carroll County Detention Center died Tuesday, according to police.

At approximately 7:42 p.m., state police received a report that an unconscious inmate was found inside the jail. State police said the inmate, later identified as Daniel Hoskins, was transported to Carroll County Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead that same evening.

Troopers and detectives from state police Post 5 responded to the detention center when the incident happened.

State police said results from an autopsy are pending and Hoskins’ family has been notified. Further investigation into the death is ongoing, police said.