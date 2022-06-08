Kentucky inmate escapes custody while being transported in Lexington, police say

An inmate is at-large after escaping custody in Lexington Tuesday afternoon, according to Lexington police.

Sgt. Nate Williams said Lexington police received a call from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office around 3 p.m. for a report that a Nicholas County inmate escaped custody while being transported. The female inmate was last seen in 100 block of E. New Circle Road, according to police.

The woman is not considered a threat to the public, according to Williams. She was being held on non-violent charges.

After the report came in, police set up a perimeter and brought in K-9 units to track down the inmate, according to Williams. Police cleared the scene shortly afterwards after being unable to locate the inmate.