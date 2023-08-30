Kentucky inmate seriously injured after she jumped out of a moving vehicle, police say

A Franklin County jail inmate was seriously injured Tuesday after she jumped out of a moving vehicle, according to Frankfort police.

Brianna Hollon, 21, was sent to Frankfort Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after she jumped out the window of a transport vehicle while it was moving, Frankfort police say.

Hollon was charged with first-degree possessing a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia in April, according to court records. She was being held on a $10,000 bond.

Hollon was arrested after drugs were found in her purse, according to court documents. Police were called out to a dollar store in Frankfort after the store owner believed Hollon was stealing items, and when an officer confronted Hollon she opened up her purse to the officer to show she didn’t have any stolen items.

The officer didn’t see any stolen items but did see a ball of aluminum foil inside a bag, according to court documents. The officer suspected there were drugs inside the aluminum foil, which was confirmed after Hollon was transported to the jail.

Hollon also had a warrant out for her arrest prior to the officer finding drugs in her purse, according to court documents.