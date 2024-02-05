Kentucky investigating reports of mold at Ford, SK On's new EV battery plant

U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, visited the BlueOval SK Battery Park, a Ford Motor and SK On joint-venture electric vehicle battery production facility in Glendale, Kentucky, on March 3, 2023.

State officials are investigating reports of workers exposed to mold on the construction site of the massive BlueOval SK Battery Park near Glendale, company and state spokespeople confirmed Friday.

"The safety and health of all Kentuckians is critical, and the commonwealth is committed to ensuring employees are protected while on the job," a spokesperson for the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet said in a statement. "An inspection is open and ongoing. The Cabinet does not comment on an active inspection."

The site's mold problem was first reported by WDRB. Mold can trigger allergic reactions, as well as asthma attacks in some people, according to federal guidance, and "exposure can irritate the eyes, skin, nose, throat, and lungs of both mold-allergic and non-allergic people."

Enforcement records from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration show four different inspections currently open at addresses within the site area, including one driven by complaints, since December.

Several more inspection cases have been closed since the site broke ground early last year, though the results of those are unclear.

Because Kentucky operates an OSHA-approved "State Plan," inspections for most private employers fall to the state's Department of Workplace Standards, under the Education and Labor Cabinet.

The workers on the Glendale site are not BlueOval SK employees, and the company declined to comment further on the investigation. Open OSHA inspections at the site name three different contracting companies, none of which immediately responded to The Courier Journal's requests for comment.

The Courier Journal also reached out to local unions representing construction workers on the project but did not immediately hear back.

The BlueOval SK Battery Park is a joint venture between Ford Motor Co. and South Korean company SK On, and has received considerable state and federal subsidies. The massive project, less than an hour south of Louisville on Interstate 65, will feature twin plants to produce batteries for electric vehicles.

The first plant is slated to begin operation in 2025. The more than $5 billion investment at the Glendale battery park is expected to create 5,000 jobs between the two plants. BlueOval SK Battery Park started hiring for its initial 2,500 workers with hourly wages ranging between $24 to $37.50.

In late October, Ford and SK On officials announced the second plant at the Hardin County operation would be delayed in beginning operations, but the two companies remain committed to opening the plant."The first (plant) is full speed ahead," Ford spokesperson T.R. Reid previously told the Courier Journal . "The transition to EVs is continuing without interruption, but it's going to happen a little bit more slowly than we originally anticipated."

This story may be updated.

