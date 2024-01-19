We are Kentucky judges. The state must compensate those who are wrongfully convicted
As retired judges, we urge your support of HB 178 which would compensate and provide services for people who have been wrongfully convicted of crimes.
We retired judges believe that our system of justice is the best in the world despite its flaws. We know too well though that the criminal justice system sometimes sends innocent people to prison. This can happen because of eyewitness misidentification, bad forensic science, false confessions, official misconduct, coerced pleas, ineffective assistance of counsel or any mistake somewhere in the system.
Kentucky's proposed 2-year state budget gets some things right but fumbles on child care
Sometimes innocent people go to prison
Any judge who is privileged to serve on the bench will have his or her share of nightmare cases. The one we will describe tragically could have occurred in any trial court. And ironically, the calamity we will describe resulted not from a judicial mistake but from “a perfect storm” of events that occurred well before the case got to the courts.
Michael VonAllmen was convicted in 1983 of abducting a woman at gunpoint and taking her to a secluded park where he beat, robbed and raped her.
The victim was able to provide a detailed description to the police. After a tip mistakenly led to VonAllmen—his picture was quickly identified by the victim in a photo pack—a jury convicted him and he was sentenced to 35 years.
After serving 11 years and passing several polygraph tests, VonAllmen was paroled. With the help of the Kentucky Innocence Project new evidence was found that a convicted felon, Ronald Tackett, was charged in 1978 with similar offenses in the same neighborhood. Ironically, Tackett literally looked like VonAllmen’s twin brother.
Based upon this and other information, the court set aside VonAllmen’s conviction. However, the court system originally erred and VonAllmen spent 11 years in prison as a result of it.
Traditional opioid treatments are inadequate, but ibogaine research is an overpriced boondoggle
Those wrongfully convicted in Kentucky must be compensated
When years (and sometimes decades) of an innocent person’s life are taken by the state, it seems justice demands that the person be compensated for the harm suffered. While 38 states and the federal government have laws to compensate people who have been wrongfully convicted, Kentucky does not.
Thus, the only avenue for an exonerated Kentuckian to obtain financial relief is to file a federal civil rights lawsuit against the entities that contributed to the wrongful conviction. These lawsuits usually take years to resolve and do not help the exonerated when they need it most.
We are all human and we sometimes make mistakes. Lawyers—and judges when they practiced law—must carry liability insurance to cover their mistakes. HB 178 is insurance for those who have unfortunately suffered as a result of our justice system.
This is why we urge the Kentucky legislature to pass legislation which would provide a monetary award and services (such as personal, financial and housing assistance as well as counseling) for those who have been wrongfully convicted.
And, because there are few exonerees, the bill will not be unreasonably costly to taxpayers.
Moreover, this Bill certainly fulfills, in some measure, the debt rightfully owed to those whose liberty has been wrongly taken.
HB 178 would give exonerees a chance to clear their names, be compensated and move on with their lives.
We believe that as a society, we owe them that much.
Judge Steve Mershon served Kentucky’s citizens for decades, being honored as Judge of the Year by the Louisville Bar Association in 2007.
Have thoughts? Submit your letter to the editor here.
The following Kentucky judges support House Bill 178
Judge Steve Mershon, Ret., Jefferson Circuit Court
James D. Moyer, Ret., United States Magistrate Judge, Western District of Kentucky
Justice Lisabeth T. Hughes, Ret., Kentucky Supreme Court
Justice Martin E. Johnstone, Ret., Kentucky Supreme Court
Judge Denise Clayton, Ret., Kentucky Court of Appeals
Judge William L Knopf, Ret., Kentucky Court of Appeals
Judge Edmund “Pete” Karem, Ret., Kentucky Court of Appeals
Judge Richard A. Revell, Ret., Jefferson Juvenile, Family and Circuit Court
Judge Karen A. Conrad, Retired, 12th Judicial Circuit, Oldham, Henry and Trimble Counties,
Judge John Potter, Ret., Jefferson Circuit Court
Judge Patricia Walker-Fitzgerald, Ret., Jefferson Family Court
Judge Roger Crittenden, Ret., Franklin Circuit Court
Judge Sadiqa N. Reynolds, Ret., Jefferson District Court
Judge Martin “Marty” McDonald, Ret., Jefferson Circuit Court
Judge Judge Judith McDonald-Burkman, Ret., Jefferson Circuit Court
Judge Stephen A. Hayden, 51st Judicial Circuit, Henderson County
Judge Charlie Cunningham, Ret., Jefferson Circuit Court
Judge Henry Weber, Ret., Jefferson District Court
Judge William F. Stewart, Ret., 53rd Judicial Circuit, Anderson, Shelby and Spencer Counties
Judge David Bowles, Ret., Jefferson District Court
Judge Bill Mains, Ret., Rowan Circuit Court,
Judge Dolly Wisman Berry, Ret., Jefferson Family Court,
Judge Delores Pregliasco, Ret., Jefferson District Court,
Judge Louis Waterman, Ret., Jefferson Family Court
Judge Tara Hagerty, Ret., Jefferson Family Court
Judge Laura P. Russell, Ret., Jefferson Family Court
Judge Jim Shake, Ret., Jefferson Circuit Court
Judge Stephen George, Ret., Jefferson Family Court
Judge Barry Willett, Ret., Jefferson Circuit Court
Judge Joan L Byer, Ret., Jefferson Family Court
Judge Jerry J. Bowles, Ret., Jefferson Family Court
Judge Fred Cowan, Ret., Jefferson Circuit Court
Judge Kevin Garvey, Ret., Jefferson Family Court
Judge Ann Shake, Ret., Jefferson Circuit Court
Judge Michelle Stengel, Ret., Jefferson District Court
Judge Kevin Delahanty, Ret., Jefferson District Court
Judge Joseph O’Reilly, Ret., Jefferson Family Court
Judge Phillip R. Patton, Ret., 43rd Judicial Circuit, Barren and Metcalfe Counties
Judge Lewis D. Nicholls, Ret., 20th Judicial Circuit, Greenup and Lewis Counties
Judge Royce Buck, Ret., Graves District Court
Judge William Graham, Ret., Franklin Circuit Court
Judge Sheila Collins, Ret., Jefferson District Court
Judge Paul F. Isaacs, Ret., 14th Judicial Circuit, Bourbon, Scott and Woodford Counties
Judge Steve D. Hurt, Ret., 60th Judicial District, Cumberland and Monroe Counties
Judge David Jernigan, Ret., 45th Judicial Circuit, McLean and Muhlenberg Counties
Judge Judith Bartholomew, Ret., Jefferson District Court
Judge Tom McDonald, Ret., Jefferson Circuit Court
Judge Peter C. Macdonald, Ret., Christian District Court
Judge Juda Maria Hellmann, Ret., Jefferson Family Court
Judge T. Steven Bland, Ret., Hardin Circuit Court
Judge Thomas Knopf, Ret., Jefferson Circuit Court
Judge William R. Harris, Ret., 49th Judicial Circuit, Allen and Simpson Counties
Judge Eleanore M. Garber, Ret., Jefferson Family Court
Judge Paula F. Sherlock, Ret., Jefferson Family Court
Judge Virginia Whittinghill, Ret., Jefferson District Court
Judge Stephen M. Shewmaker, Ret., 50th Judicial Circuit, Boyle and Mercer Counties
Judge James M. Green, Ret., Jefferson District and Family Courts
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: HB 178 aims to compensate Kentuckians who are wrongfully convicted