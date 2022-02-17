Kentucky lawmaker seeks to change bail law after Quintez Brown freed from jail in shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Responding to the furor over Wednesday night's jail release of activist Quintez Brown, a Louisville lawmaker says he will introduce a bill next week to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot allowing defendants to be detained without bail if they pose a grave danger.

Rep. Jason Nemes said the bill would adopt portions of federal law that allow people to be held without bail if there is evidence they are a danger to the community.

The legislation comes in response to Brown's release on a $100,000 bond three days after he was charged with the attempted murder of Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg and wanton endangerment of four staffers at his campaign headquarters.

Police say Brown went to Greenberg's headquarters and opened fie with a Glock handgun, grazing the mayoral candidate's sweater.

No one was injured

Under Kentucky law, judges must set bail for all defendants except those charged with murders for which the death penalty is possible.

Nemes said his bill would allow voters to consider whether to expand the no-bail provision to a limited number of other crimes.

“We need to allow judges to be better able to protect citizens,” Nemes, a Republican, said in an interview.

His proposal would not eliminate bail entirely, as is the case in federal court, where offenders are either detained or released.

A night-duty judge set bail for Brown, 21, at $75,000, but on the motion of the county attorney’s office, Jefferson District Judge Anne Karem raised it to $100,000 and ordered he be placed on home incarceration if released.

He was released Wednesday night when the Louisville Community Bail Fund, run by Black Lives Matter Louisville, posted the bond.

The bail created a firestorm of criticism, including by Greenberg, who said our "criminal justice system is clearly broken."

Nemes also is the co-sponsor of a bill that would prevent nonprofit organizations from posting bond.

According to criminal defense attorneys, including Brian Butler, a former state and federal prosecutor, $100,000 is a “significant” bond for a defendant charged with attempted murder.

But he said under the circumstances — after the attempted assassination of a public figure — it may not have been a high bond.

Both the Kentucky and U.S. Constitutions prohibit excessive bail.

McConnell: Decision to post 'jaw-dropping'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell denounced Brown’s release in a speech on the Senate floor.

“Less than 48 hours after this activist tried to literally murder a politician, the radical left bailed their comrade out of jail,” McConnel said in a statement tweeted by his staff. “It is just jaw-dropping. The innocent people of Louisville deserve better.”

What Kentucky law says about setting bail

Under Kentucky law, judges are required to set bail based on the seriousness of the alleged crime, the potential danger of release to the community, the defendant’s ties to the community and the likelihood the defendant will appear.

Kentucky judges must set bail in all but capital murder cases.

Bail reform advocates, including Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell and District Court Judge Julie Kaelin, said this week they favor the federal system allowing the detention of some defendants.

They also support the elimination of cash bail altogether, which they said treats the poor unfairly.

“The criteria of the release should not be the ability to access a certain amount of money,” O’Connell said in a tweet. “It should be the threat to community, and whether there is a history of non-appearance in court.

“I have said previously that people should not be in jail because they cannot afford bond or be released just because they can. We should have a system like the federal government where my office can provide evidence, and a judge should decide.”

Kaelin tweeted when somebody really needs to stay in jail, “In practice, this has historically meant that bonds are simply set at an amount that appears unattainable, say $1 million.

“Do you see the problem? A millionaire could post bond regardless of how dangerous they are.”

How bail is handled under federal law

Under federal law, a defendant must be released unless there is a risk the defendant will not appear for future hearings or will commit additional crimes.

If either factor is present, then the judge must consider whether some combination of release conditions (such as travel restrictions or GPS monitoring) will sufficiently mitigate the risk so there is a reasonable assurance the defendant will appear for future hearings and won't endanger the community.

In cases involving certain serious crimes, the defendant has the burden of showing he is neither a flight risk nor a danger to the community. Prosecutors’ motions for detention in such instances are usually granted.

Butler, the former federal prosecutor, cautioned that adopting the federal approach in full would increase jail crowding and require that “all but the worst of worst are released.”

“The federal system might not be the answer,” he said.

Andrew Wolfson: 502-582-7189; awolfson@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @adwolfson.

