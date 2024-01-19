Kentucky lawmaker wants to ban race-based scholarships, defund colleges' diversity programs

A bill filed Friday in the Kentucky House would ban race-based scholarships while dismantling diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at the state's higher education institutions.

House Bill 9, which was filed by Rep. Jennifer Decker, R-Waddy, also would ban the promotion of "discriminatory concepts" and funding for diversity, equity and inclusion trainings and offices. Colleges and universities also wouldn't be allowed to provide "preferential" or "differential" treatment based on a student or employee's race, religion, sex or color.

Decker said in a news release that diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, also known as DEI, have cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars over the past 12 years.

“If education is to be the great equalizer in the Commonwealth, the opportunity to obtain a college degree in our state must be equally available and affordable to all. HB 9 would allow our universities and colleges to return their focus to providing Kentucky students with excellent academic instruction in an environment that fosters critical thinking through constructive dialogue,” she said.

“To accomplish these goals, HB 9 would ensure the postsecondary system in Kentucky is held accountable to dismantle the failed and misguided DEI bureaucracies that have made college more divided, more expensive, and less tolerant.”

The bill also would prohibit colleges and universities from requiring students and staff to support specific political or social ideologies.

“Our campuses must uphold our students’ rights to freedom of speech, due process, and freedom of association," Decker said. "We are providing much-needed oversight to our public universities, which were founded on the promise of opportunity for all but have seemingly lost their way.”

Other conservative states have introduced, and sometimes passed, similar anti-DEI bills. Florida, for example, stopped its colleges and universities from using state and federal funds on DEI programs.

Supporters of DEI programs say that they provide equal opportunities for success and inclusion, regardless of an individual's background.

The University of Louisville Office of Institutional Equity website states it commits itself to "foster and sustain an environment of inclusiveness" that empowers the community to reach it goals without fear of prejudice or bias."

This story will be updated.

