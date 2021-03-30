Kentucky lawmakers send bipartisan election bill to governor

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a news conference at the Kentucky state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Kentucky lawmakers have finished work on a bipartisan election measure to make early voting a fixture. The House sent the measure to Beshear late Monday, March 29, 2021. Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams urged the governor to sign the bill. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BRUCE SCHREINER
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers finished work Monday night on a bipartisan election measure to make early voting a Bluegrass state fixture — a loosening of voting access in sharp contrast to bitter partisan battles being waged elsewhere.

The bill would give Kentucky voters three days of no-excuse, early in-person voting — including a Saturday — before Election Day. But it backed off from the temporary, pandemic-related accommodations made last year that allowed widespread mail-in absentee balloting.

The proposal also aims to strengthen election security protections.

The Republican-led House sent the measure to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear on a final 91-3 vote. Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams said it contains the state's most significant election updates in more than a century, and he urged the governor to sign the "common-sense legislation."

House Speaker David Osborne praised the bill's sponsors, led by GOP Rep. Jennifer Henson Decker, for reaching out to various interest groups and finding “common ground.”

Decker predicted the measure will strengthen Kentuckians’ confidence in the state’s election system, which she said will promote strong turnout.

“The end result makes our commonwealth a great example of what can be done to improve election integrity while still allowing appropriate access to Kentucky voters,” Osborne said.

Kentucky is accustomed to bare-knuckled partisan fights, but the tone among lawmakers was mild as they discussed the election bill — especially compared to the bitter debates on election law changes in other states. It echoed the tone set for last year's elections, when Beshear and Adams hashed out emergency voting measures during the pandemic that helped Kentucky largely avoid the long lines and other problems encountered elsewhere.

Across the country, Republicans have introduced a flood of legislation to restrict voting access after President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in November. Many of the proposals target absentee voting after Trump repeatedly made false claims about fraud in mail voting.

The Kentucky legislation, by contrast, would relax pre-pandemic voting law to make it easier to vote. It would allow counties to establish vote centers, where any voter in the county could vote regardless of precinct. It would maintain an online portal for Kentuckians to request a mail-in ballot but keep existing restrictions on who can vote by mail.

On the election security side, the bill would result in the statewide transition toward universal paper ballots to guarantee a paper audit trail. It enhances the ability of state election officials to remove nonresident voters from voter rolls. It expressly prohibits and penalizes ballot harvesting, the practice of collecting ballots from likely supporters and returning them to election offices.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, Kentucky prohibited early voting by mail or in person unless a person could not vote on Election Day because of advanced age, illness, severe disability or temporarily residing out of the county or state.

The special pandemic-related election rules Beshear and Adams worked out last year included multiple weeks of early in-person voting to prevent a crush of Election Day voting.

Republican lawmakers backed away from continuing weeks of early in-person voting for future elections, but they accepted the three days of no-excuse, early in-person voting.

___

The legislation is House Bill 574.

Recommended Stories

  • Republicans slam Democrats for using race to criticize Georgia voting law

    Republicans discuss Democrats calling Georgia law racist and comparing it to Jim Crow.

  • A final day surprise from Texas Rangers camp: Rougned Odor hasn’t made the team yet

    Manager Chris Woodward said the third baseman did some good things at spring training but still isn’t on the Opening Day roster.

  • Merkel presses German states to get tough with COVID curbs

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Chancellor Angela Merkel pressed Germany's states on Sunday to step up efforts to curb rapidly rising coronavirus infections, and raised the possibility of introducing curfews to try to get a third wave under control. Coronavirus infections have risen rapidly in recent weeks, driven by more transmissible strains of the virus. The number of total confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 17,176 to 2,772,401, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

  • Vaccine supplies will not be shared until 'British public protected', says No 10

    The UK's vaccine supplies will not be shared with other countries until all British adults have been offered a jab, Downing Street has suggested. This morning Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster said the UK should "share it with our nearest neighbours out of neighbourliness" as well as the "very practical reason" that people are crossing the border from the Republic, where supplies are limited. Any surplus coronavirus vaccines in the UK should be offered to the Republic of Ireland, Arlene Foster has said. By Sunday, more than 850,000 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland. Mrs Foster said more than 50 per cent of the adult population have received their first dose. Health Minister Robin Swann said he hopes that the Republic will "catch up" within a month. Mrs Foster said she discussed the issue with Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he visited a vaccination centre in Fermanagh earlier this month, and pledged to continue that conversation. "I think he does understand the difficulties, particularly around border areas and the movement of people in relation to vaccination," she said. "If there is surplus vaccine then we should share it with our nearest neighbours out of neighbourliness but also out of the fact it will have an impact of course on us here in Northern Ireland, so there's a very practical reason why I believe that should happen."

  • Jessica Simpson Reveals She Tested Positive for COVID

    The star said she began writing an essay on the same day as her COVID-19 diagnosis

  • Supreme Court Signals Narrow Ruling Likely on Goldman Investor Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court signaled it is headed toward a narrow ruling on shareholder lawsuits as the justices grappled with accusations that Goldman Sachs Group Inc. misled investors in the lead-up to a 2010 Securities and Exchange Commission fraud lawsuit against the firm.Hearing arguments Monday by phone, the justices suggested they might tell a lower court to revisit whether Goldman Sachs shareholders could press a class action suit. But several justices also indicated they had only minor quibbles with the reasoning of the appeals court decision to let the suit go forward.“This seems like an area that, the more I read about it, the less that we write, the better,” Justice Stephen Breyer said.The clash is the court’s first over shareholder lawsuits since former President Donald Trump appointed three justices and created a 6-3 conservative majority. Corporate advocates are looking to take advantage of that majority to put tighter limits on shareholder lawsuits.But conservative and liberal justices alike suggested the issues in the Goldman Sachs case had narrowed as it bounced up and down the court system. “It seems to me that you’ve both moved towards the middle,” Justice Amy Coney Barrett said.The investors, led by the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, say they were deceived by Goldman Sachs’ repeated public assurances that it was being vigilant about avoiding conflicts of interest. They say the assurances proved to be false, as details emerged about a group of so-called collateralized debt obligations, known as CDOs, including the Abacus portfolio that was at the center of the SEC suit.Abacus PortfolioThe SEC said in its 2010 lawsuit that Goldman Sachs created and sold Abacus without disclosing that the hedge fund Paulson & Co. helped pick the underlying securities and bet against the vehicle. Goldman shares tumbled 13% on the day the suit was filed.Later that year, Goldman paid $550 million to settle with the SEC, a record amount for a Wall Street firm. Though Goldman didn’t admit wrongdoing, the firm said it made a “mistake” in not disclosing the Paulson & Co. role, an unusual acknowledgment in an SEC case.The Supreme Court case centers on the rules the court has crafted to determine whether shareholders have enough in common with one another to press a securities-fraud suit as a class action.In 1988, the high court said judges can presume that investors all relied on any public misrepresentations when they bought shares. But that ruling also said defendants can rebut that presumption -- and block certification of the class action -- by showing that the statements had no impact on the share prices.Goldman Sachs says its assurances about conflicts were so “generic” they couldn’t possibly have been responsible for propping up the stock price. The statements included promises in regulatory filings that the firm had “extensive procedures and controls that are designed to identify and address conflicts of interest” and that “our clients’ interests always come first.”Wall Street’s peddling of CDOs remains a touchstone of the global financial crisis, evidence to many that clients came second to the massive profits bankers were making for themselves. Much of the 2008 economic collapse was fueled by losses suffered by banks and hedge funds that owned the complex securities.Ultimately, the U.S. government was forced to provide a $700 billion taxpayer-financed bailout for the financial industry.The case, which the court is scheduled to decide by late June, is Goldman Sachs v. Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, 20-222.(Updates with Barrett comment in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Alabama Shakes Drummer Steven William Johnson Arrested for Child Abuse

    Alabama Shakes founding member and drummer Steven William Johnson is facing charges for child abuse and for violating a domestic violence protection order.

  • Capitol riot suspect wore 'I Was There' shirt when arrested

    Garret Miller didn't speak to the law enforcement officers who arrested him on charges he stormed the U.S. Capitol in January, but the T-shirt he was wearing at his Dallas home that day sent a clear and possibly incriminating message. Miller's shirt had a photograph of former President Donald Trump, and it said “Take America Back” and “I Was There, Washington D.C., January 6, 2021,” federal prosecutors noted in a court filing Monday. Prosecutors are urging a judge to keep Miller jailed while he awaits trial on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riots in the nation's capital.

  • Editorial: The Supreme Court shouldn't weaken protection for privacy at home

    The high court is being asked to create an exception to the warrant requirement, for 'wellness checks.' Expanding police powers this way isn't justified.

  • U.S. Supreme Court takes up bid to revive defense of Kentucky abortion law

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a bid by Kentucky's Republican attorney general to defend a restrictive state law, struck down by lower courts, that abortion rights advocates have said would effectively ban the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Attorney General Daniel Cameron has asked the justices to let him intervene in defense of the Republican-backed law after Democratic Governor Andy Beshear's administration dropped the case. The Supreme Court is being asked to decide only that narrow issue, and not whether the law violates Supreme Court precedents holding that women have a right to obtain an abortion.

  • U.S. religious-rights official says she is 'flattered' to be target of China sanctions

    A U.S. religious-rights official said she was "flattered" to be the target of Chinese government sanctions stemming from a dispute between the two countries over Beijing's treatment of Uighur Muslims, which Washington has described as genocide. The United States on Saturday condemned China's sanctions against two Americans and a Canadian lawmaker, which followed those imposed by the United States, European Union, Britain and Canada last week for what they say are violations of the rights of Uighurs and other ethnic minorities China's western region of Xinjiang. Beijing sanctioned the chair and vice chair of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), Gayle Manchin and Tony Perkins, banning them from entering the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau.

  • The Unlikely Team of Prosecutors Hunting Trump in Georgia

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty/APA sheriff’s deputy who went to law school but remained a cop for another two decades. A prosecutor best known for tackling juvenile offenders. And the guy who literally wrote the book on racketeering cases against mafia goons.This is the team Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is assembling to investigate Donald Trump—to go after his advisers and their attempts to manipulate election results in Georgia.In interviews with Willis, her staff, five former members of the team, and several people who interacted with them, The Daily Beast has learned there are now two grand juries underway in Fulton County, and jurors in these secret proceedings will soon be asked to issue subpoenas demanding documents and recordings related to the Trump investigation.“I suspect that's in the very near future,” Willis told The Daily Beast.It’s practically unheard of for a regional prosecutor to target a former U.S. president. But this is Donald Trump. Manhattan’s district attorney and New York State’s attorney general have active investigations. And so does the DA of Fulton County, Georgia. The case in Georgia may be the strongest; there’s a trove of evidence—documents, phone calls, witnesses—that Trump personally interfered with and pressured elections officials in Atlanta as they recounted votes.Trump’s now infamous Jan. 2 call, in which he pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes,” became public on Willis’s first day in office.Three cases were referred to her office from the Office of the Secretary of State, she said. The monumental task of conducting this investigation has fallen on the DA’s new anti-corruption team, once known as the “public integrity unit.” It’s a small team that traditionally investigates police misconduct and corrupt local government officials. Willis decided to scrap and rebrand the team because of its troubled history, one that has repeatedly drawn rebuke in Atlanta. Over the decades, the team has proved incapable of handling its regular caseload, derailing careers by leaving accused cops stuck at desk assignments—and forcing impatient families to wait years for basic answers.With Trump, they’re now faced with the highest of high-profile potential defendants—one with enormous political backing and a legion of followers from whom he can instantly raise millions of dollars for his defense.That checkered past is why attorneys, like Paul Kish, who have defended public officials targeted by previous iterations of that prosecution unit, had this to say: “I think they're so far out of their league it's not even funny.”New BloodBut it’s exactly why Willis, driven to run for DA partly by the frustration at the previous one’s failure to clamp down on public corruption, quickly made good on her campaign promise to destroy the old version of the team. When first asked about the unit’s past, Willis responded with a sharp one-line email: “Public Integrity died on 12/31/2020.”She later told The Daily Beast that she removed all but one member of the previous team: the investigator Raymond Baez, who interviewed to keep his job and said he was deeply incensed at corrupt cops he encountered while growing up in Puerto Rico. It convinced Willis that he deserved to stay on. She even promoted him to assistant chief.“I thought he was a man of integrity,” Willis said.As for the other members of the team? A former cop, Sonya Allen is now the chief senior assistant district attorney. Allen worked at the nearby Cobb County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 30 years, rising through the ranks on the narcotics and fugitive units and eventually reaching second highest rank in the department. What sold Willis on her: Allen was the cop who investigated how a man on trial for rape, Brian Nichols, escaped custody and killed the Fulton County Superior Court judge presiding over his case.Georgia Prosecutors Eye ‘False Statement’ Charges for Rudy Giuliani and Team Trump Brian Watkins, who was just named deputy of anti-corruption, started out as a prosecutor in the eastern part of the state. He tried fraud and murder cases before switching to private practice for more than a decade, when he defended public officials accused of crimes. He is the only member of the team currently listed on the DA’s website. “We researched him greatly. He didn’t have any blemishes,” Willis told us.Meighan L. Vargas is a former prosecutor who has previously expressed how she loves solving the puzzles that trials present. She spent a few years at a boutique law firm in Atlanta before deciding to return to join this effort.Another member of the new team is Shannon Trotty, who previously directed the DA’s juvenile division. She has a history of showing restraint. When middle schoolers sickened their classmates in 2019 by lacing Valentine’s Day treats with THC—the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis—Trotty advised against charging them with a crime because no one could prove the students had “knowledge and intent.”Willis also pulled a prosecutor from the complex trial division, Sau Chun Chan, who was just admitted to practice law in Georgia two years ago.“I’m having to broaden the unit… it never looked at election fraud before now,” Willis said.Willis has publicly acknowledged that she also hired John E. Floyd, a nationally-renowned expert on state RICO charges, who is expected to consult this team. That’s relevant, given that her office is looking into the potential use of racketeering charges against Trump’s inner circle. Prosecutors would have to prove a pattern of corruption—the same way they show that mafia bosses direct underlings. Their mission would be to show that Trump and his lieutenants conspired in a “criminal enterprise” to undermine a legitimate election.Willis is looking to hire three more lawyers and one more investigator (a position that usually goes to former cops whose job it is to pair up with the prosecutor).The unique nature of anti-corruption work necessitates hiring prosecutors who do a lot more detective work on their own, said Carranza Pryor, who worked on the previous public integrity team in 2016. Unlike other prosecutors, who typically get handed a police case file detailing homicide or sexual crimes with notes and interviews already conducted, anti-corruption work starts with the attorney.“There's more privacy, secrecy, and isolation… because of the sensitivity of the work,” Pryor said. “There's a lot more time at your desk, a lot more research and review of documents and records. You have more of an opportunity to reflect, take a breath, and be more deliberate than other offices.”In the Trump case, prosecutors will start with damning audio recordings that have already been revealed by The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal.Those who know Willis personally do not doubt her ability to handle this case.“She's a great prosecutor. She's a gifted trial attorney. And she’s remained an active trial attorney,” said Peter Odom, a former prosecutor who tried his first murder case alongside her in 2007. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. John Bazemore/AP “It’s really a leadership question. The biggest challenge to doing a case involving the president and the [Georgia] secretary of state is the glare of the spotlight. Really, it's just another case like any other. It's a conspiracy case. There's plenty of evidence. There's phone calls. Everything is public record. Proving the case is not hard. The hardest part is that the president has almost unlimited resources. He's going to hire the best attorneys. There's going to be a huge procedural battle. Every dotted ‘i’ and crossed ‘t’ in the indictment will be attacked.”And that’s where this unit’s past could come back to haunt it.Off the TeamThe birth of the public integrity unit was precipitated by failure. It all started when the District Attorney's Office received a case it wasn't able to handle. Michael Hightower, then a promising young Fulton County commissioner, had accepted nearly $25,000 in bribes for helping a businessman win government contracts. Then-DA Paul Howard had key evidence, but he realized his office just wasn't capable of pursuing this kind of basic public corruption case. So instead, he passed it along to federal prosecutors who got the politician convicted.Howard started the specialized team the very next month, in July 2000, tasking them with investigating public officials and law enforcement. It was a celebrated move by Georgia’s first elected Black district attorney, as it promised more accountability for police officers who kill without justification—decades before it became the national zeitgeist it is now.To lead the team, he hired Stacey K. Hydrick, a prosecutor at the state Attorney General's office who had just taken down two state senators, Ralph Abernathy III and Diana Harvey Johnson. Hydrick immediately set her sights on corruption at the nearby DeKalb County Jail. Two guards were later nailed for taking bribes to let inmates get short vacations outside the facility.The public integrity unit was plagued with resource problems from the start. The DA’s office, headquartered at the courthouse, was denied the $41,850 it had initially requested to lease an off-site office space so that the unit could be separated from the rest of the DA’s office. The idea was to create space in order to further secure its independence as a government watchdog. And when Howard did finally manage to move the team, he placed them at a building across the street—at a sleek new development owned by a corrupt former Congressman. Inevitably, the public integrity unit found itself in the awkward position of investigating its own landlord.“It was not a good experience, and I ended up asking to be taken off the team,” said Odom, who was on the team at the time and is now in private practice in Washington, D.C. “I didn't feel the unit had anything to do with integrity. And there were certain aspects of the job that required me to do questionable things I wasn't willing to do.”The DA at the time gained a reputation as an indecisive micromanager who held back the team because he repeatedly demanded further investigation on cases that investigators considered clear-cut, according to several former prosecutors on that team. As time went by, the unit’s case backlog grew. By the time Howard was forced out of office last year, there were nearly 125 public corruption cases sitting incomplete, according to the current DA. The unit had 43 pending cases of excessive force by police officers dating back years, and 41 of those had yet to be charged with any crime.NY Prosecutors Are Looking at Don Jr. in Trump Biz Probe“I think it was a lack of strength, if you really want to know the truth,” Willis told the Beast. “People would investigate and investigate ‘til their wheels spin. And you have to have a lot of courage to make decisions in those cases.”Most past investigations against politicians ended with little fanfare. Former members of the team cited several instances where a person running for local office lied about their home address or a criminal record that would render them ineligible. Prosecutors would avoid trial and just get them to withdraw the paperwork. And no target was ever as powerful as ex-President Trump.“I don't think there's anyone comparable with what the team is faced with now,” said Melissa Redmon, who led the team from 2013 to 2019 and left to direct the University of Georgia law school’s prosecutorial justice program.Behind the Locked DoorOdom, Redmon, and several other friends of the current district attorney said that she has her work cut out for her. She is simultaneously remaking an entire DA’s office that was widely considered broken and ineffective—while pursuing what could be the most historic case ever to come out of that office.Willis told the Beast that she is now utilizing two ongoing grand juries to clear the case backlog, and she has requested additional funding from Fulton County. The new anti-corruption team will be located at a separate office, across the street in the Fulton County Government Center where it has been for years. Behind a single keypad-locked door is a series of narrow halls lined with boxes, filing cabinets, and a windowless conference room, according to those who worked there.Trump and Don Jr. Lawyer Up for Eric Swalwell’s Jan. 6 Riot LawsuitBut given the sensitivity of the high-stakes investigation into the powerful billionaire who until recently held the reigns of the federal government, Willis hinted that some extra security precautions have been taken.“Um… some investigations occur in separate places. How about that?” Willis said.The new district attorney is also adamant that she will show more decisiveness than her predecessor, which will mean a more effective anti-corruption unit as it considers election fraud, racketeering, and false statement charges against Rudy Giuliani and other members of Team Trump.“My philosophy is just: We’re going to call balls and strikes. And it is what it is,” Willis said. “We’re just going to use the law and the facts. I’m not going to worry about the politics of that. And I do understand what I’m saying. If that means I’m only the DA for one term… that’ll be what God has me do for these four years.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 5 key takeaways from day one of the Derek Chauvin trial. Chauvin was charged in the murder of George Floyd.

    Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's trial in the death of George Floyd began on Monday, which later adjourned after technical difficulties.

  • Bruins announcer Jack Edwards loses his mind over non-call vs. Devils

    NESN's Jack Edwards is known for his affection toward the Boston Bruins but few could blame him Sunday night against the New Jersey Devils.

  • New Mexico sues US over proposed nuclear waste storage plans

    New Mexico sued the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Monday over concerns that the federal agency hasn’t done enough to vet plans for a multibillion-dollar facility to store spent nuclear fuel in the state, arguing that the project would endanger residents, the environment and the economy. New Jersey-based Holtec International wants to build a complex in southeastern New Mexico where tons of spent fuel from commercial nuclear power plants around the nation could be stored until the federal government finds a permanent solution. State officials worry that New Mexico will become a permanent dumping ground for the radioactive material.

  • Biden Administration to Investigate Trump-Era Attacks on Science

    The Biden administration will investigate Trump-era political interference in science across the government, the first step in what White House officials described as a sweeping effort to rebuild a demoralized federal workforce and prevent future abuses. In a letter to the leaders of all federal agencies, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy announced Monday the formation of a task force aimed at identifying past tampering in scientific decisions. It will review the effectiveness of policies that were supposed to protect the science that informs policy decisions from inappropriate political influence and develop policies for the future. “We know that there were blatant attempts to distort, to cherry pick and disregard science — we saw that across multiple agencies,” Jane Lubchenco, the new deputy director for climate and the environment at the White House science office, said in an interview. The Biden administration, she said, is “ushering in a new era.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Kelvin K. Droegemeier, who led the White House science office during the Trump administration, declined to comment on the Biden administration’s plans when reached through a former aide. Former President Donald Trump’s disregard for science was regularly on display in his various efforts to belittle masks, dismiss the need for social distancing and declare cold snaps to be evidence against global warming. Behind the scenes, federal scientists said Trump and his top political officials also routinely sidelined researchers who worked on issues the administration disliked, like climate change; disregarded studies that identified serious health risks from certain chemicals; and meddled in scientific decision-making, particularly around the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Alondra Nelson, deputy director for science and society at the White House science office, said that scientists across the government would review “Trump-era policies that eschewed science for politics” and develop new safeguards. While the review may uncover or substantiate more instances of political tampering in science, White House officials acknowledged that there are few avenues for holding Trump administration officials to account for past actions. They also said that was not the point. “The goal won’t be to look backward,” Nelson said. “The goal will be to try to implement practices and policies that prevent anything that might be uncovered from happening again.” She and Lubchenco said it remained unclear whether the office would develop one new governmentwide scientific integrity policy or move to strengthen rules at individual agencies around things like improving transparency or prohibiting abuses like suppression and distortion of findings. “Citizens need to trust the information from the federal government,” Lubchenco said. The move follows a plan already underway at the Environmental Protection Agency to create a public accounting of decisions in which politics undermined science. Mandy Gunasekara, who served as chief of staff at the EPA under the Trump administration, maintained that all the agency’s decisions were rooted in scientific advice from career staff and criticized the effort as an attempt to delegitimize work done over the past four years. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Myanmar coup: Dozens killed as army opens fire on protesters during deadliest day

    Dozens of deaths are reported as anti-coup protesters defy warnings and take to the streets.

  • Twitter-less, Donald Trump finds it's harder to get message out

    Former President Donald Trump likes press releases but public relations specialists and political strategists say they are no substitute for Twitter.

  • Are you spending or saving your third stimulus check? It could determine the strength of the COVID-19 recovery

    If consumers spend most of their stimulus checks, it could mean a more robust recovery but also raise the specter of high inflation.

  • This John Travolta Movie Has Been on Netflix’s Top 10 List for Weeks (& It’s So Intense)

    This John Travolta flick is making a major comeback on Netflix, and we can see why.Introducing the 2012 action thriller film, Savages , which has been...