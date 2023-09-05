Kentucky lawyer arrested on charges of murdering his wife and tampering with evidence

A Kentucky city prosecutor was arrested over two years after the death of his wife for allegedly murdering her, according to court documents.

Donald K. Deskins, who is listed online as an Elkhorn City attorney, is also accused of tampering with evidence on two occasions in an apparent attempt to cover-up his alleged crime.

Deskins is accused of causing blunt force trauma to his wife, Judith Dawn Reynold Deskins, on April, 24, 2021, "with the intent to cause her death," according to an indictment filed on Aug. 30. A grand jury has since charged him with murder in the course of domestic violence.

Deskins is also accused of tampering with physical evidence on the day of Judith's death "when he destroyed, mutilated, concealed, removed or altered physical evidence," at her home. He's accused of tampering with evidence again on July 28, 2021, when he gave his laptop to officials to be used in the investigation of Judith's death.

He was booked into the Pike County Jail on Aug. 31, over two years after his wife's death.

It's not clear if Deskins has an attorney at this time.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com