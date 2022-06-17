Kentucky lawyer who evaded more than $1 million in taxes convicted

A Kentucky lawyer accused of evading more than $1 million in federal income taxes was convicted Friday.

Jurors convicted Keith Hunter, of Louisville, on the charge of tax evasion after a five-day trial in federal court, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett and Bryant Jackson of the Internal Revenue Service.

Hunter, 65, was charged with evading a total of $1,124,620 in taxes, interest and penalties over six different years, according to the news release.

Evidence and court documents showed that Hunter used various methods to evade taxes, including storing his income in a client escrow account and buying a home through a nominee as an alleged charitable contribution, authorities said in the news release.

Hunter also gave the IRS false information about his assets and income, authorities said.

Hunter faces up to five years in prison. The court docket did not show a sentencing date late Friday.