Kentucky legislator behind Open Records Act overhaul says he’s paring down his bill

After outcry from transparency advocates against parts of his bill re-shaping the definition of a “public record” in Kentucky, Rep. John Hodgson, R-Fisherville, said he’s making big changes to his bill.

Hodgson told the Herald-Leader Friday a new version of his House Bill 509 would “not touch” the current definition of public records, which all Kentuckians can attain via an open records request.

He said that he made the change after constituent concerns had been raised and conversations with “some very well-informed citizens.”

“These were ordinary people that have a lot of personal experience doing open records requests, and they were able to show me how it could be detrimental to them. They convinced me. That’s the way the process is supposed to work,” Hodgson said.

He added he will make the changes to the bill early next week.

As introduced, the bill would have greatly narrowed the definition of what would be accessible to Kentuckians via open records requests to only include documentation that gives “notice to a person outside the public agency of a transaction or final action.”

Hodgson said that the new version of the bill will focus more strictly on mandating that agencies provide employees and members with state-sponsored email addresses on which they must conduct public business.