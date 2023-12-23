Kentucky legislators should help retirees in 2024 by boosting their pension

I retired from the Commonwealth of Kentucky after 20-plus years of providing services for Kentucky citizens in the area of rehabilitation services for individuals who had visual impairments or blindness. At the time I retired, my very modest pension was enough to cover some basic needs, but, like many, I used savings to make up the difference. In the past twelve years, my pension has remained the same as it was twelve years ago. However, all of my expenses have continued to rise. Basically my pension income is worth about one third less than it was when I retired. My savings is taking a much greater hit these days than it did when I first retired.Given the fact that legalized gambling profits have exceeded expectations and the record Rainy Day Fund, I am hoping the 2024 Kentucky Legislature will give serious consideration to a one time extra check for Kentucky Commonwealth retirees. This would be a one-time expense for Kentucky. It would be much less expensive than an across-the-board cost of living raise. But it would give retirees some relief from drain that inflation has been to our income over the past 12 years.

—Marie Bunce, Greenville, IN 47124

