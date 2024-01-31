Kentucky Lottery: Jan. 27 Powerball numbers yield $1 million winner near CVG Airport

One Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky matched all five numbers but missed the Power Ball on Jan. 27, 2024, worth $1 million.

The Kentucky Lottery recently announced where the winning ticket was sold.

Powerball numbers: Results for Monday, Jan 29, 2024 drawing

Here's what you need to know:

Where was Kentucky Lottery's $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold on Jan. 27, 2024?

According to the Kentucky Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at a Kroger located at 3105 N. Bend Road, Hebron, Ky.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday rose to an estimated $188 million with a cash option of $90.7 million, according to powerball.com.

Drawings are held three times per week at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

How to play Powerball

Powerball 2024 jackpot winners

Here is the list of 2024 Powerball jackpot wins, according to powerball.com:

Results for Top 10 Powerball lottery jackpots

Here are the all-time top 10 Powerball jackpots, according to powerball.com:

$2.04 billion — Nov. 7, 2022; California. $1.765 billion — Oct. 11, 2023; California. $1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.08 billion — July 19, 2023; California. $842 million — Jan. 1, 2024; Michigan. $768.4 million — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin. $758.7 million — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts. $754.6 million — Feb. 6, 2023; Washington. $731.1 million — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland. $699.8 million — Oct. 4, 2021; California.

Results for Top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots

Here are the nation's all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com:

$2.04 billion, Powerball — Nov. 7, 2022; California. $1.765 billion, Powerball — Oct. 11, 2023; California. $1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.58 million, Mega Millions — Aug. 8, 2023; Florida. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois. $1.08 billion, Powerball — July 19, 2023; California. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan. $842 million, Powerball — Jan. 1, 2024; Michigan.

