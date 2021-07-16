Kentucky magistrate gets more than 5 years in federal prison for crop, tax fraud

A Fleming County magistrate and farmer has been sentenced to 66 months — nearly six years — in federal prison on charges related to crop insurance and tax fraud, according to federal prosecutors.

Christopher Hickerson, 47, admitted in a plea agreement that he committed crop insurance fraud. From 2009 to 2016, Hickerson filed false claims on his multi-peril crop insurance policies, which are federally insured and supported by tax dollars. Hickerson, along with several co-conspirators, produced bogus Clay’s Tobacco Warehouse sales receipts and grading reports that made it appear as though he produced and sold poor quality tobacco, and then submitting those on his claims of loss.

Testimony during a sentencing hearing revealed that Hickerson employed other schemes, including placing crop insurance policies in his family member’s and friends’ names — to defraud the federal crop insurance program.

In total, federal investigators believe he scammed the federal government out of nearly $1 million.

U.S. District Court Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove sentenced Hickerson Wednesday.

In addition, Hickerson admitted that he underreported his crop sales income in 2012, 2013 and 2015. That caused an additional $150,000 loss to the federal government in tax income.

Under federal law, Hickerson must serve 85 percent of his sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for a period of three years.

According to court documents, Hickerson has to report to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons by Nov. 30.

Fleming County Judge-Executive Larry Foxworthy said it’s not clear if Hickerson has to resign as a magistrate of the Fleming County Fiscal Court. Foxworthy said that will likely be more clear next week.

Hickerson has been a Fleming County magistrate for more than a decade.