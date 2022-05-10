Kentucky man, 22, shoots mom after dispute over Xbox controller on Mother’s Day, officials say

A Kentucky man has been arrested after shooting his mother on Mother’s Day following a dispute over an Xbox controller gift, officials say.

Jacob R. Small, of Monticello, was charged with attempted murder —domestic violence, first-degree assault — domestic violence, and second-degree criminal mischief, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies were alerted about a gunshot victim en route to the hospital around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. At the same time authorities received a call saying the alleged perpetrator was at a neighbor’s residence waiting for law enforcement.

Officials said the shooting took place on Grayer Ridge Road in the Susie Community of Wayne County.

Deputy Jerry Meadows went to the alleged suspect and found Small who said that he got into a verbal dispute with his mother “over an Xbox controller that he had given to her as a Mother’s Day gift,” the news release stated.

As the mother and another woman left the residence, Small fired into their car with a 22-caliber rifle, and struck his mother, he told authorities.

He showed authorities the location of the incident, where the rifle was recovered.

The mother was treated at the Wayne County Hospital and transferred to the University of Kentucky Hospital for further treatment, the release stated.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

Small was arrested and booked into Wayne County Detention Center, where he remains in custody. No bond information was listed in jail records.

It's not immediately clear if Small has a lawyer.