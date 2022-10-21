Kentucky man accused of killing wife in a house fire, charged with murder

A man out of Larue County has been charged with murder for allegedly killing his wife in a house fire more than three years ago, according to Kentucky State Police.

State police said Thursday they arrested Joshua Wolford, 36, for the death of Chasidy Wolford, 30. Chasidy died in a house fire on Otter Creek Road in the Buffalo community on June 12, 2019, according to state police.

Chasidy Wolford was found dead inside the home when the fire department arrived at the scene of the fire, according to state police. The state fire marshal requested state police’s assistance for an investigation.

More charges could be forthcoming at a later date, state police said. Jail records show that Joshua Wolford was booked into the Larue County Detention Center Thursday afternoon.