Kentucky man accused of seriously injuring pedestrian while driving under the influence

A man in Kentucky is facing charges of assault and driving under the influence of a controlled substance after seriously injuring a pedestrian in a crash, according to court documents.

On Monday afternoon Kentucky State Police received a report of an injury accident on U.S. 421. Callers told state police that a woman involved in the accident lost her arm, according to an arrest citation filled out by a Kentucky State Police trooper. Court documents say the woman had life-threatening injuries and was transported to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.

While on scene, a state police trooper talked to Derrick Hurt, 47, and a female passenger from the GMC Yukon that was involved in the accident. Hurt and the female passenger said that a third occupant was driving the vehicle during the crash but fled on foot prior to state police’s arrival, according to court documents.

Hurt and the other passenger said the other person was wearing a purple shirt and they didn’t know where she went, according to court documents.

The trooper also spoke to multiple witnesses on the scene, and they gave statements that contradicted Hurt’s story, according to court documents. Three witnesses told state police they remember seeing Hurt and a female exit the vehicle after the crash but not a third occupant, according to court documents.

The trooper went back to speak with Hurt, who had red and glassy eyes, court documents say. Hurt admitted to smoking marijuana at a previous date and agreed to do field sobriety tests, according to court documents. The trooper wrote in an arrest citation that the field sobriety tests indicated Hurt was under the influence.

Hurt was then arrested and administered a blood test at a hospital, according to court documents. He’s currently being held at the Madison County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond, according to court records.