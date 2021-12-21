Kentucky man who allegedly joined terror group is returned to face charges

A Kentucky man who allegedly joined the Islamic State group, designated a terrorist organization by the United States, made his initial court appearance Monday as part of a federal case that accuses him of assisting the group, prosecutors said.

Mirsad Hariz Adem Ramic, 31, of Bowling Green, faces charges of providing material support and conspiring to provide material support to a terrorist organization. He was also charged with receiving military training from such a foe.

It wasn't clear whether Ramic had an attorney. A federal public defender's office that serves Kentucky did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A federal court in Kentucky unsealed the indictment Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

Ramic, a dual citizen of the United States and Bosnia, is alleged to have left the United States for Istanbul in 2014. Traveling with two unnamed co-conspirators, prosecutors said, the trio eventually crossed into Syria to join the terror group.

After he joined, Ramic attended fighter training, during which time he fired an AK-47, relocated to Raqqa, Syria, and used an anti-aircraft weapon "to shoot at planes," prosecutors alleged in the Justice Department's statement.

He and the alleged co-conspirators discussed jihad, or holy war, martyrdom, and fighting for the Islamic State group, the department said.

The FBI has photos of Ramic in Islamic State group territory, prosecutors said. At least one features the suspect in camouflage, standing in front of an Islamic State group-marked pickup truck that was carrying an anti-aircraft gun, according to the DOJ statement.

Another photo had him holding a rifle, the Justice Department said.

One of the co-conspirators had twice emailed Western Kentucky University to say Ramic had traveled to Syria, joined the Islamic State group, and now wants its fighters to "conquer" the United States, the DOJ's statement reads.

The reason for this wasn't clear. The university didn't immediately respond to a request for information on possible connections the defendant may have had to the school.

Ramic was held in Turkey for an undisclosed amount of time before being deported to the United States and arriving stateside Thursday night, prosecutors said.

If he's successfully prosecuted he could be sentenced to as many as 50 years in prison, face as much as $750,000 in fines, and be subjected to a maximum of lifetime supervision if released, they said.