Kentucky man allegedly opens fire at families’ homes, later charged with murder

A Kentucky man was apprehended over the weekend after allegedly opening fire on two houses and killing one person, according to the Ohio County Sheriff’s office.

Aaron McQuady, of Sebree, has been charged with murder and assault, Ohio County Sheriff Tracy Beatty said in a Facebook post. More charges were expected to be filed.

The sheriff’s office received a report of shots fired at a residence in Rockport On Saturday, Beatty said. When deputies arrived, two individuals were found in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Both victims, later identified as Christopher Wallace and Matthew Wallace, were taken to a hospital, where Matthew died from his injuries.

Investigators determined that McQuady used multiple firearms to open fire upon the two victims and their homes, according to Beatty. Multiple families and children were present during the shooting but escaped uninjured.

The entire incident was captured on surveillance cameras in the area, Beatty said. McQuady was tracked down by the Webster County Sheriff’s office at his home in Sebree and taken into custody early Sunday morning.