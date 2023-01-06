Kentucky man allegedly sent letter from jail seeking hit man to kill estranged wife

A southern Kentucky man has been charged with trying to find someone to kill his wife after allegedly sending a letter from jail seeking information on someone who would be “willing to eliminate targets.”

Staffers at the Adair County Regional Jail intercepted the letter and notified Kentucky State Police, leading to the charge against Paul Brinker, according to a news release,

Bricker, 37, of Columbia is charged with solicitation to commit murder. He was indicted in October on a number of charges, including rape, sodomy, strangulation and terroristic threatening.

Dean Lunz, a state police trooper, said in a citation in the solicitation case that he had received several letters Bricker wrote while being held at the jail in Adair County that “allude to him trying to have someone kill his wife.”

One letter dated Jan. 3 asked a woman “if she knew anyone who would be willing to eliminate targets,” Lunz said.

Bricker’s wife filed for divorce last March. The case has not been finalized, the court records shows.

Bricker also said in the letter that if his wife was eliminated and their house burned down, he would get the settlement and wouldn’t have to split it, Lunz said in the citation.

The letter said Bricker offered to pay the woman and the hit man out of the insurance proceeds.

Bricker wrote “no wife=no divorce” and “no victim=no case,” and that the fire would hide all evidence, according to the citation.

Bricker included the address where his estranged wife and children live, the citation said.