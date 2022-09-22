Kentucky man who allegedly shot officer convicted in violent kidnapping

A northeastern Kentucky man accused of shooting a police officer has pleaded guilty in a violent, bizarre kidnapping.

Jonathan Lee Smithers allegedly shot the officer in the throat as he arrived to investigate the kidnapping. The officer sustained life-threatening injuries but recovered, according to the plea agreement in the federal case.

Smithers, 41, of Catlettsburg, is charged in state court with attempted murder and other charges, while federal authorities brought a separate kidnapping charge against him for events in Boyd and Greenup counties.

Smithers kidnapped a woman identified as S.K. last May, according to a court document. The two were in a relationship at the time, according to a court document.

Smithers, who was angry at S.K., punched her in the mouth. She hid in the bathroom, but Smithers threatened to shoot her if she didn’t come out.

Later, Smithers made S.K. go with him to Walmart, where he hit her in the head with a gun as they sat in a car in the parking lot.

Smithers also made S.K. go with him to Flatwoods, where he forced her to climb fences, trespass on private property and “traverse random routes around the area for several hours,” according to his plea agreement.

The exhausted woman eventually collapsed in a creek bed.

Smithers dragged her to a spot near some apartments, and when he turned his back, she was able to crawl into a dark area and hide.

Smithers looked for her, but left after he couldn’t find her. S.K. then went to a nearby gas station and collapsed by the pumps, where someone found her.

A resident saw Smithers coming out of the woods and notified police. When they arrived, Smithers allegedly shot a Flatwoods officer.

The plea deal for Smithers in federal court calls for a life sentence. The sentencing hearing is scheduled in December.