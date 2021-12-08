Kentucky man allegedly sold daughter for $8,000, charged with human trafficking

A man from Ohio County has been charged with human trafficking after allegedly selling his juvenile daughter to another man, according to court records.

An investigation by Kentucky State Police revealed that Diego Alonzo-Perez, 34, sold his daughter to Lucas Mateo, 20, both of whom reside in Beaver Dam, in August 2020. An arrest citation said Alonzo-Perez received $8,000 in exchange for his daughter.

The child moved in with Mateo and was raped daily, according to court documents. At some point the child became pregnant and gave birth to a baby boy in March 2021.

Mateo was later interviewed by detectives, and charged with third-degree rape.

Both Alonzo-Perez and Mateo were booked into the Ohio County Detention Center.