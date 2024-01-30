Kentucky man arrested for alleged involvement in January 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

An Eastern Kentucky man has been arrested by federal authorities for his alleged involvement in the attack of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the FBI.

Matthew Carver, of Vanceburg, has been charged with civil disorder, knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, the FBI said Tuesday. Carver has been taken into federal custody and was scheduled to make his first appearance in court Tuesday.

Online court records weren’t immediately available for Carver.

A Department of Justice database says 23 people have been arrested in Kentucky for allegedly participating in the Capitol riot, though additional Kentucky residents have been arrested out of state. Two of the suspects were arrested in Lexington.

More than 1,265 defendants have been charged across the country, according to the DOJ’s database. The DOJ said earlier this month the FBI continues to encourage the public to help identify individuals believed to have committed violent acts on Capitol grounds.

“The government continues to investigate losses that resulted from the breach of the Capitol, including damage to the Capitol building and grounds, both inside and outside the building,” the DOJ said earlier this month in a statement posted online. “As of October 14, 2022, the approximate losses suffered as a result of the siege at the Capitol totaled $2,881,360.20. That amount reflects, among other things, damage to the Capitol building and grounds and certain costs borne by the U.S. Capitol Police.”

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visiting tips.fbi.gov.