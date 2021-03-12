Kentucky man arrested for attempted rape on I-65 roadside

Kevin Green, Greensburg Daily News, Ind.
·2 min read

Mar. 12—CLARK COUNTY — An Elizabethtown, Kentucky man was arrested for attempted rape after Indiana State Police stopped to investigate a truck stopped in the roadway.

Just before 7 p.m. Thursday, Sgt. Matt Marshall from the Indiana State Police post in Sellersburg responded to the 21.9 mile-marker on I-65 northbound after a 911 caller reported a truck stopped partially in the roadway just south of the northbound rest park. The caller said they had almost collided with the pickup truck, which was hard to see because it had no headlights or taillights activated.

Sgt. Marshall approached the truck, which at first glance appeared to be abandoned. However, inside the truck, Sgt Marshall observed a male lying on top of an unconscious female. The female was unclothed from the waist down, and it appeared the man was attempting to sexually assault her.

Sgt. Marshall knocked on the window, and the man, identified as Michael L. Glover,38, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, attempted to re-secure his pants as he stepped from the vehicle. Sgt. Marshall observed open alcoholic containers in the pickup and believed Glover to be intoxicated. Medical personnel were called to the scene for the female who remained unconscious.

As a result of the investigation, Sgt. Marshall learned Glover could not identify the woman correctly. Sgt. Marshall also learned that Glover and the victim were new acquaintances, and Glover had possibly given the victim a drink after asking her to ride to a local grocery store in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. The investigation also revealed the victim was unable to recall how or why she was found in Indiana.

Michael Glover was arrested for the following:

Attempted Rape — Level 3 Felony

Public Intoxication, Endangering Life of Another — Class B Misdemeanor

Public Intoxication, Endangering Own Life — Class B Misdemeanor

Disorderly Conduct — Class B Misdemeanor

Public Nudity — Class A Misdemeanor

Michael Glover was incarcerated at the Clark County Jail.

Sgt. Marshall was assisted by Troopers Justin Smith and Cameron Collins. The Monroe Township Fire Department, The Clark County Sheriff's Department, and New Chapel EMS. — Information provided

