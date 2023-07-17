Kentucky man arrested following fatal Posey County crash Monday morning

A Spotsville, Kentucky, man has been arrested after a fatal car wreck Monday morning.

According to a news release from the Posey County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived to the intersection of Indiana 66 and Bluegrass Road for a vehicle that was in a ditch. A man was driving at the time of the crash, with a woman as the passenger.

The woman was trapped inside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. Her identity has not been disclosed by officials.

The man, identified as 35-year-old Dustin Ethan Broad, was able to get out of the vehicle and was taken to the hospital, where he was then released.

Broad was taken to the Posey County Confinement Center on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated causing death, operating while intoxicated (prior conviction), operating while intoxicated (endangerment), operating while license is suspended (prior) and operating while intoxicated (controlled substance).

According to the Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham, Broad also had several active warrants from Vanderburgh and Warrick counties.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Kentucky man arrested following fatal Posey County crash early Monday