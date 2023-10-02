Kentucky man arrested after giving officer the ID of another wanted man

A Kentucky man has been charged with identity theft after he provided a police officer a false identification of another wanted man, according to the Corbin Police Department and court records.

On Sunday a Corbin police officer conducted a traffic stop on Bacon Creek Road near Cumberland Falls Highway for failure to signal, according to court documents. One of the individuals in the vehicle, later identified as 30-year-old Michael Jones, told the officer he didn’t have a driver’s license but instead provided a social security number for a man who had an active warrant for arrest.

During a search of the vehicle the officer found Jones’ wallet, which contained his driver’s license. Court documents say it took over an hour for the officer to learn Jones’ true identity, and it was also determined that Jones had several warrants for his arrest.

“If you’re going to give fake identification, make sure the other person isn’t wanted too,” Corbin police wrote in a Facebook post.

Jones was charged with theft of identity of another without consent, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said. During his Jones’ apprehension he attempted to chew up a clear baggie of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, according to court documents.

Ten hypodermic needles were also found during the traffic stop, according to court documents.

Jones is being held at the Whitley County Detention Center, according to jail records.