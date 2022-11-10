Kentucky man arrested after stealing a septic truck, police say

Update: Sizemore was sentenced in July 2020 to five years in prison.

A Kentucky was arrested Friday after he allegedly stole a septic truck, according to authorities.

Barrett L. Sizemore, 48, of Heidrick, was charged with theft after he allegedly stole a septic cleaning truck from a Barbourville location on Wednesday, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Department.

The truck was located Friday by a barn off of Ruben Ridge Road in East Bernstadt, which is about 30 miles north of Barbourville, according the sheriff's department.

Sizemore was found and arrested a short time later at a residence off of Taylor School Road in Laurel County, not far from where the truck was located, police said.

The Knox County Sheriff's Department said Sizemore was taken to the Knox County Detention Center, where he remains held on a $10,000 bond.

Watch: Louisville police officer hailed for saving man 'in crisis' from ledge

Reach Billy Kobin at bkobin@courierjournal.com or 502-582-7030. Support strong local journalism by subscribing today: courier-journal.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Police: Kentucky man stole a septic truck in Laurel County