Kentucky man buys scratch-off inspired by grandson’s birthday and takes home top prize

A man from Scottsville won big playing the Kentucky Lottery last month after purchasing a $20 scratch-off ticket with the same number as his grandson’s birthday.

The man wishes to be anonymous, according to a Monday Kentucky Lottery press release. He bought the winning “When It’s Gold Outside” ticket Dec. 26 at the Shell gas station on Scottsville Road in Glasgow, Ky.

“I got back in the truck and scratched it off before I left,” he told Kentucky Lottery officials.

He lucked out on all 20 spots on his ticket to take the top $500,000 pre-tax prize.

“I looked at it three or four times and I thought, ‘this can’t be right,” he said.

He even drove to another store to confirm his win by scanning the ticket.

This “When It’s Gold Outside” scratch-off ticket was a recent winner for one Kentucky man.

“I figured it was right, but I couldn’t believe it,” he told Kentucky Lottery officials. “It’s hard to explain, but it’s a good feeling.”

His wife couldn’t believe it when he called to tell her about the win.

“She thought I was messing with her,” he said.

His wife was relieved when the $357,500 post-tax check arrived in the mail a couple days later.

“I’ve been a nervous wreck ever since he told me,” his wife told lottery officials.

The couple plans to pay off bills and potentially make a family trip to Disney with their winnings. The Shell station that sold the winning ticket will receive $5,000.

We've got LOADS of WINNERS from the weekend! Congratulations to these Keno, Fast Play, and Pick 4 winners across the commonwealth. Which of these games is your favorite? LET'S PLAY: https://t.co/iw8cQjPls8 pic.twitter.com/UF2oS6qyfI — Kentucky Lottery (@kylottery) January 8, 2024

As of Sunday, Kentucky Lottery officials report the “When It’s Gold Outside” game has many prizes left, including:

One $500,000 prize

Three $5,000 prizes

90 $1,000 prizes

2,729 $500 prizes

19,669 $100 prizes

19,787 $50 prizes

99,093 $25 prizes

59,346 $20 prizes

The overall odds of winning anything on the “When It’s Gold Outside” game are 1 in 2.96, according to the Kentucky Lottery, though the odds will change as tickets are sold. Winners have 180 days from the game end date to claim their prizes.

If you or someone you know has a problem gambling, help is available at 1-800-522-4700.

Do you have a question about the Kentucky Lottery for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.