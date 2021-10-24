Kentucky man charged with arson after trying to start a fire inside a jail

An inmate at a Kentucky detention center has been charged with arson after he allegedly tried to set the jail on fire, according to a local sheriff’s office.

James Rose, 31, set toilet paper on fire and threw it from his cell into the hallway at the Wayne County Detention Center, according to sheriff’s deputies. He also threw a bag of trash onto the fire, deputies said. The fire was put out before deputies arrived to investigate on Friday.

“Rose refused to give any information to the deputies about the incident,” the Wayne County sheriff’s office said in a social media post. Investigators said they reviewed surveillance footage to find out what happened.

Rose attempted to start the fire in the isolation cells, according to the sheriff’s office. No other inmates were involved.

Rose was still in the Wayne County Detention Center Sunday morning, according to jail records. He was charged with arson after the fire. The charge was added to other unrelated charges he was already facing.