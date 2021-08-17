Kentucky man charged in connection with Jan. 6 invasion of U.S. Capitol

Karla Ward

A Hardin County man was arrested Tuesday and charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol during which officers were harmed, the FBI announced Tuesday.

Joseph Irwin, of Cecilia, was arrested without incident and charged with unlawful entry and disorderly conduct in a restricted building and disorderly conduct and parading/demonstrating in the Capitol building, the FBI’s Louisville office said in a tweet.

Irwin was expected to appear in federal court for the first time Tuesday, the FBI said.

This story will be updated.

