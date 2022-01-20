Kentucky man charged in connection with Terre Haute shooting death

Jan. 19—A Kentucky man has a July 11 jury trial set in connection with the September 2018 shooting death of a Terre Haute man.

Zavius E. King, 28, of Louisville, appeared via video in Vigo Superior Court 1 on Wednesday morning where Judge John Roach read the charges to King and ordered King held without bond pending trial.

King was booked into the Vigo County Jail on Tuesday afternoon. His next court hearing is May 10.

In February 2021, King was being held at the Shelby County, Kentucky, Detention Center on unrelated charges when the Terre Haute Police Department violent crimes unit obtained an arrest warrant for him. The charges of murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon were filed in connection with the Sept. 7, 2018, shooting of Ronnie Caldwell, 48, of Terre Haute, at 1535 Elm St.

King was arrested in Kentucky a few days after the shooting on an attempted murder charge. Caldwell later died and the charge was amended to murder in October 2018.

In December 2019, however, the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office requested the charges be dismissed without prejudice, allowing the charges to be refiled if new information or evidence was discovered.

New information came to the THPD in October 2020 when investigators were notified that a firearm connected to the Caldwell shooting was recovered in Louisville, Kentucky.

In a probable cause affidavit filed almost a year ago, Detective Brad Rumsey said Louisville police recovered a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun. The firearm was test fired and the results entered into a database to see if they matched any other crimes.

The shell casing was found to be a likely match to the firearm used in the Caldwell shooting. THPD had recovered 12 spent .40 caliber shell casings at the Elm Street residence, but no firearm.

Rumsey went to Louisville and took possession of the firearm, and delivered it as well as recovered projectiles from the Caldwell autopsy to the Indiana State Police Laboratory for testing. The lab results showed the firearm recovered in Louisville had fired a projectile recovered in the Caldwell autopsy.

In the affidavit, Rumsey said he interviewed a person who admitted being with King at the Elm Street house and witnessing King shoot Caldwell multiple times. The person said King had planned to steal cash and drugs.

King faces a potential prison sentence of 45 to 65 years if convicted of the murder charge. He also faces a potential sentence of 10 to 30 years for attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, and a potential sentence of three to 16 years for attempted robbery while pointing a gun at Caldwell. King also faces a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent offender, having a previous conviction of robbery in Jefferson County, Kentucky.

