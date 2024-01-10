Kentucky man charged with murder after 73 year old found dead inside home, sheriff’s office says

A man has been charged with murder in connection to the death of a 73-year-old man in Whitley County, according to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.

Michael Connor, 73, was booked into the Whitley County Detention Center Tuesday on a murder charge. The sheriff’s department said it executed a search warrant at his home the day before he was arrested.

Connor is accused of killing 73-year-old Charles Ohler, according to the sheriff’s department. Ohler was found dead inside his home Saturday.

Detectives gathered evidence during the investigation that led to the identification of Connor as a suspect, according to the sheriff’s department. It’s unknown how Ohler was killed.

The Corbin Police Department and the Whitley County Coroner’s Office also assisted with the investigation.

“This case is an excellent example of the importance of law enforcement agencies working together for the greater good of the community,” the sheriff’s department said in a Facebook post.