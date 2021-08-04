Witnesses saw man fire shots in homicides of well-known Richmond couple, police say

Richmond police have charged a Kentucky man with murder after he allegedly shot and killed the owners of the apartment he was staying at and then set the entire building on fire, according to court records.

Thomas C. Birl, 51, was arrested Tuesday evening after he allegedly shot and killed a married couple — Christopher Hager, 54, and Gracie Hager, 52 — barricaded himself in his apartment, and set the building on fire, according to an arrest citation.

He was charged with two counts of murder, arson, evidence tampering and criminal mischief, according to court records.

Police responded to the scene in the 200 block of Keystone Drive in Richmond around 2:20 p.m. and found two people who had been shot and killed, according to Birl’s arrest citation. Three witnesses told police they heard gunshots and saw Birl shooting a gun into a truck when they looked to see what was going on.

Gracie Hager was found dead inside the truck, according to Birl’s arrest citation.

Witnesses told police that after shooting Gracie Hager, Birl walked over to Christopher Hager, who was on the ground screaming after having already been shot. Witnesses said Birl fired at Christopher Hager again and shot him in the head, according to the arrest citation.

Birl went to his apartment and barricaded himself inside, according to the arrest citation. He eventually started a fire inside the apartment and “leaped” from the building as it was ablaze, according to court records.

“The apartment complex was nearly completely destroyed,” Jason Friend from the Richmond Police Department wrote in an arrest citation. Friend wrote that the fire caused more than $100,000 worth of damage.

Police found 9 mm shell casings in the driveway of the apartment where witnesses said the shooting happened, according to court records. They also allegedly found a 9 mm bullet in the truck where Gracie Hager was found and a 9 mm handgun with a partially empty magazine inside the room Birl had escaped from as the apartment went up in flames.

Birl wasn’t arrested until four hours after the shooting was first reported, according to his arrest citation. During that time, Richmond police made efforts to get him to come out of his apartment before eventually executing a warrant on the building.

Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson said officers put “rounds of powdered gas” inside, which prompted Birl to come out of his own accord at about 6:30 p.m.

But before coming out, Richardson said Birl ignited the fire which caused major damage.