Kentucky man charged with murder after shootout that left 3 cops and a K9 dead

Lance Storz YouTube/WHAS11/Screenshot

A Kentucky man was charged Friday with several counts of "murder of a police officer, attempted murder of a police officer, and assaulting a service animal," Fox News reports.

Lance Storz, 49, reportedly opened fire on police Thursday night as they attempted to serve a domestic violence warrant, killing three officers and a K9 and wounding three officers and a civilian. The officers who died in the shootout have been identified as Capt. Ralph Frasure and Officer Jacob Chaffins of the Prestonsburg Police Department and Deputy William Petry of the Floyd County Sheriff's Department.

The K9 killed was a two-year-old Belgian Malinois named Nelson.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told reporters that officers arriving on the scene encountered "pure hell." Storz allegedly fired hundreds of rounds from firearms he had pre-positioned around his home. CNN, citing officials, reports that police were able to negotiate Storz's surrender "after nearly six hours of active shooting."

