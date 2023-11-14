Kentucky man charged in wrong-way crash that kills Franklin police K9

Nov. 13—A Kentucky man is in the Warren County Jail pending arraignment on three felony charges in connection to a Saturday morning wrong-way crash with a Franklin police cruiser.

K9 officer Fury died as a result of the collision on South River Street during which two police officers and the driver suffered minor injuries. Memorial service arrangements are pending for K9 Fury, said Franklin police Chief Adam Colon.

Michael Thomas Sims, 21, of Nicholasville, Kentucky, is held on $600,000 bail for two counts of felonious assault of a police officer, both first-degree felony offenses; and assault of a police dog, a third-degree felony, according to the Franklin Municipal Court clerk's office. Sims is scheduled for a Tuesday video arraignment on the charges in Franklin Municipal Court.

Preliminary investigation shows the cruiser was headed southwest on South River Street near West Seventh Street around 10:40 a.m. Saturday when a 2015 Jeep Patriot began driving on the wrong side of the road at high speed, said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bridget Matt.

The Jeep was traveling the wrong way at about 70 mph, about 45 mph above the posted speed limit, Matt said.

The officer driving attempted evasive action but the cruiser was struck by the Jeep before traveling off the roadway and hitting a tree, according the highway patrol.

Colon said both officers, Alex Butler and Eric Miller, had minor injuries and were sent to a local hospital for treatment and later released.

Sims was transported to Atrium Medical Hospital in Middletown, also for minor injuries. He was arrested by the highway patrol and later booked into the Warren County Jail.

K9 Fury was taken to MedVet for his injuries but died at the vet around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Franklin police said both officers are expected to return to duty soon.

Matt said there may be additional charges filed against Sims.

Fury was sworn into the department on Jan. 3, 2022, after completing his training with Butler, his handler, in late 2021.

The young German shepherd was a patrol K9 trained in apprehension, tracking and drug detection. Fury would have turned 4 on Jan. 2.

"And while Fury's life was cut short, he will continue to live on in the hearts and memories of everyone who was lucky enough to meet him. Please join us in keeping the Butler family and FPD in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.

"Rest Easy Good Boy, We will never forget you," according to Franklin Police social media post.

Franklin has one other K9, Liza, who was certified last spring as well as Demeter, a comfort dog owned by the city Division of Fire & EMS. The city and Franklin City School District are discussing the sharing of costs for a K9 that would be assigned to one of the school resource officers that would be trained in firearms and explosives detection.

K9s in the state of Ohio are trained for multiple different patrol-related incidents before they complete the examination for certification. The exam tests for obedience, building search, area search and criminal apprehension among many duties.