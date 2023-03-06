Kentucky man dies in police custody, state police investigating

An Ashland man has died after he began to complain of medical issues while he was being arrested by Kentucky State Police on outstanding warrants over the weekend, police say.

The incident occurred Saturday, when officers began a foot pursuit with a man who they new to be wanted, and he fled behind a camper and became entangled in a fence, state trooper Shane Goodall told the Herald-Leader.

The man was taken into police custody without incident, but shortly after that, the man began to tell the police of medical issues. He was taken to the King’s Daughters Medical Center where he later died.

Goodall said the man’s body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for autopsy and toxicology. Goodall said he wasn’t aware of the charges the man faced.

The incident is under investigation by Kentucky State Police Post 14.