Kentucky man draws prison term in I-44 meth bust

Sep. 1—SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal judge sentenced a Louisville, Kentucky, man to 16 years and eight months in prison Wednesday for transporting more than 2 kilograms of methamphetamine in a rental car stopped on Interstate 44 in Jasper County.

U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool ordered that Quennel A. Young, 31, serve the prison term without parole at a sentencing hearing in Springfield. Young was found guilty of possession if meth with intent to distribute in a single-day bench trial Feb. 9.

The conviction stems from an arrest July 26, 2020, when the defendant was pulled over by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper for traffic violations.

A search of the vehicle turned up five bundles of meth weighing a total of 2.5 kilograms that were hidden in the trunk and beneath the center console.

The U.S. attorney's office in Springfield said in a news release announcing the sentencing that Young has prior felony convictions for manslaughter and possession of a forged instrument.