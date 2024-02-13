Kentucky man who entered U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 sentenced to prison, supervised release

A Kentucky man was sentenced Friday in connection to entering the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 while members of Congress were counting the votes of the 2020 presidential election, a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office stated.

Damon Michael Beckley, now 55, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, 12 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution. He was convicted of two felonies — obstruction of an official proceeding and civil disorder — and several misdemeanors.

“We’re not putting up with this tyrannical rule," Beckley said in an interview, according to the release. "If we gotta come back here and start a revolution and take all of these traitors out, which is what should be done, then we will."

Damon Michael Beckley, 53

According to court documents, Beckley initially entered the Capitol at approximately 2:27 p.m. through the East Rotunda and was one of the first people to go into the building. He exited at approximately 2:57 p.m., recorded a video and then went back in again a few minutes later. He was "forced" out of the building at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Beckley, of Cub Run, was arrested 10 days after he had entered the Capitol grounds. According to previous reporting from The Courier Journal, he was charged with entering restricted grounds and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

He had initially pleaded not guilty, and then changed his plea to no contest, which means he would agree to accept the punishment but did not confirm or deny the responsibility, The Courier Journal previously reported.

Leo Bertucci and Emma Austin contributed to this article.

