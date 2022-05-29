Kentucky man faces 10 counts of child sex exploitation after undercover KSP investigation

The Kentucky State Police arrested a Madison County man last week on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Donald E. Caudy III, police said in a release, faces 10 counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance under 16 years old. His arrest was the result of an an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation conducted by the state police’s electronic crime branch.

The department launched the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

State police were granted a search warrant at a residence in Richmond on May 27 as a result of the investigation, police said in the release. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

The ten counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance under 16 that Caudy faces are Class-B felonies and punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison. He remains lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.

The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children, a task force comprised of more than twenty-six local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, was developed in response to an increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity of predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.